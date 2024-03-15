Naperville Central secures the girls track and field indoor DVC title for a second straight season

Let’s griddy our way to North Central College for the girls track and field indoor DVC championship. Naperville Central comes in as the defending indoor and outdoor conference champs. The Hawks and the five other conference teams are ready to make their mark before the outdoor portion. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Wildcats bring out the rakes with field victories

Neuqua Valley finished second in both conference standings last season, so Lauren Ammenhauser is looking to help, and she does by setting a new PR on the triple jump at 10.59 meters.

Teammate Gabi Karvelis is back on the track and she jumps her way to a first place finish with a jump of 11.74 meters. Wildcat star Zawadi Brown takes first in the long jump.

In other field events, Metea Valley gets victories from senior Anna Murphy in the high jump and Sydni Ellison-Muse in the shot put. DeKalb’s Joscelyn Dieckman wins the Pole Vault.

Now, the gun off, so let’s go racing, girls, and we start with the 4 by 800-meter relay. Naperville North’s group of Kayla Marx, Lexi Pera, Emma Berres and Julie Piot outpace the whole field by almost twenty seconds. That’s one way to start the running events on a high note for the Huskies.

Up next is Liv Phillips from Naperville Central, who leads the way in the 3200 meter run ahead of Shania Tandon from Naperville North. Metea Valley’s Kamea Baker follows along with Ava Hendron from Central, Rianna Tandon from North, and Waubonsie Valley’s Katherine Heap. In the end, Phillips wins by twenty seconds ahead of Shania, while Hendron and Rianna follow up in third and fourth.

The hurdles are up, so that means we are running the 55-meter hurdles. Brooke Sawatzky from Naperville Central is defending her indoor DVC crown, inching out Metea’s Arianna Hammons with a time of 8.62 seconds.

Wildcats and Redhawks trade race wins

In the 4 by 200 relay, Neuqua begins its push with Gabi Karvelis anchoring the pack of Ava Belle, Lauren Ammenhauser, and Tanvi Guruvugari. This win gives them a spark for the DVC standings.

To the 400-meter race and here Zawadi Brown leaving all the opposing runners in the dust. The All-State performer sets a new personal record at 58.03 seconds.

Liv Phillips vs Julie Piot in the 1600

Let’s race a mile, and you cross-country viewers better recognize this duo, it’s Liv Phillips and Julie Piot. The longtime crosstown rivals go one-two in the race, with Phillips coming in first and pumping up the team score for the Redhawks. Neuqua’s Elizabeth Hall comes in 3rd, and Waubonsie Valley junior Lily Baibak finishes fourth, the best finish for the Warriors in the running events.

Brown and the Wildcats keep on playing catchup. Brown’s victory in the 200-meter dash is one of three individual races won by the senior. The Wildcats trail the Redhawks by seven points heading into the final race.

Lola Satre-Morales secures the girls indoor DVC title for Naperville Central

For the 4 by 400 relay purposes, Central needs to finish at least ahead of Neuqua to win the DVC championship. Lola Satre-Morales makes sure that the Redhawks hang on to that lead, bursting out in front and cruising all the way to the finish line to secure the DVC title. Naperville Central takes home it’s second straight indoor girls DVC plaque ahead of Neuqua and Metea Valley. Up next is the outdoor season.

