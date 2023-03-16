Naperville Central sinks Waubonsie Valley in the boys water polo conference opener

We jump into the pool at Naperville Central for the boys water polo DVC opener. The host Redhawks are coming off a season opening win against Lincoln-Way East and now take on 6-0 Waubonsie Valley. The Warriors are looking for revenge after being knocked out by the Hawks in last season’s sectional semifinals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Redhawks explode in the opening quarter

Both teams are scoreless for four minutes until Jack Gervase gets the dry pass and throws the ball in for the first goal of the game for Naperville Central.

2-0 Hawks and the goals keep on coming with this one from Mason Schmitt.

It’s a high scoring first for the hosts, and this Aaron Hunter wet shot caps off a five goal quarter for Central.

Central continues the strong start in the second quarter but with a new scorer, Zach Gabel doing his par.

Hawks swimming away from this one from the start as Gervase scores another goal to put his team up 10-0 at the half.

Charlie Drohan starts scoring for Waubonsie

Warriors finally get the goose egg off the board with Charlie Drohan who fights to get the ball and puts it in the back of the net.

Drohan is not done yet. Aidan Meagher finds him and pulls the greenie to give Waubonsie some life.

Warriors gathering momentum, but Central makes sure it does not last long. Nick Simon takes a shot from long range that goes for the Hawks in response to the swing.

Green and gold still have some fight with Keith Cabinian gambling on the long wet shot that finds the net to put them within single digits.

The Naperville Central offense pulls away

However, this night was all about the Redhawks and their high powered scoring as Gabel puts the icing on the cake of the DVC conference opening win 15-6 over Waubonsie. The Warriors suffer their first loss of the season.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!