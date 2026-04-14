Naperville Central softball blanks Metea Valley in DVC matchup

Softball is on at Metea Valley High School for a chilly and cloudy Friday afternoon as the Mustangs host the Naperville Central Redhawks. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Redhawks soar to an early lead

Right off the bat in the first inning, Central’s Fiona Brown hits a home run to left and over the fence, putting the Redhawks on the board for the first run of the game. Avery Miller is on base while Lacey Williams is at the plate. Williams hits a hard fly ball to right field for a double. This results in Miller running home to extend the game 2-0.

The Mustangs are at bat with Charlotte Sebby. She bunts the ball and runs to first, where Lacey Williams is standing and misses the catch. With two outs, Mustang Rayma Miller hits a fly ball to right field, and Fiona Brown runs in for the catch to close out the 2nd inning.

Avery Miller is back at the plate with Cali Lenz on third base. Miller hits a single on a ground ball to left field, and Lenz runs to home plate. The score is 3-0 in favor of the Redhawks.

Fiona Brown and Avery Miller are on base; Lacey Williams hits a fly ball to center field with Rayma Miller going for the catch. Miller throws to second base for a double play on Brown. Charlotte Sebby has a 1-2 count in the bottom of the 4th. Redhawk pitcher Cassidy Leonardo throws the pitch, and Sebby strikes out swinging.

With two outs, Rayma Miller hits a line drive to first base, and Lacey Williams dives for the catch to close out the 4th inning.

Naperville Central cruises to the DVC victory

The top of the 5th inning is underway with Fiona Brown hitting a single on a line drive to left field with Cali Lenz running to home plate for a 4-0 game. Avery Miller is at bat once more as Fiona Brown attempts to steal second base. However, Brown gets caught for the out. Meanwhile, Miller hits a double on a fly to left field.

In the bottom of the 5th, Mustang Mackenzie Olson hits a grounder to shortstop and safely reaches at 1st base. With runners advancing, Lilly Aguilar is caught out at third base by Lyla Hope for a fielder’s choice.

With two outs and two strikes for Abby Nayak, Redhawk pitcher Cassidy Leonardo makes the Mustang swing at the last pitch to close out the frame.

Going to the 6th Inning, Leonardo is at bat and sends a grounder towards second. She gets caught out at first base while Erin Rubeck flies home for a 5-0 game.

Redhawk Gianna Ecklund is on second base with Cali Lenz at the plate. Lenz hits a double on a line drive to center field with Ecklund running home to extend the lead to 6-0.

Now to the 7th inning, Fiona Brown hits a flyball high into left field, back at the wall, and gone for her second home run of the game! In the end, the Redhawks fly home with a 7-0 win over Metea Valley.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!