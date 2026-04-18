Naperville Central softball erases early deficit to sneak past Benet

A friendly non-conference matchup on the softball diamond with Naperville Central visiting Benet Academy. Before the game, the teams pose for a photo to recognize mental health awareness. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

It’s a pitcher’s duel until the bottom of the third inning. Redwing catcher Lanie Rosner rockets a line drive that hits the top of the left field wall. Gianna Cunningham comes around to score to put the home team up 1-0.

Benet takes an early lead behind powerful bats

A lot of talent on this young Benet roster. Freshman Avery Burns is up next, and she powers a deep drive the other way for a two-run homer. The Redwings go up 3-0 after three innings.

Benet pitcher Noel Klody is dealing through the first five innings. Mowing down Redhawk hitters and striking out ten on the day.

Benet looks to add on in the bottom of the fourth. Ana Schaefer drives one to right center, but Cali Lenz does a nice job tracking the ball down for the out.

After a hit by pitch and a single from Gianna Cunningham, Despina Patos lofts a pop fly to right. Fiona Brown makes the catch and guns down the tagging runner at third with Lyla Hope making the tag to end the inning. Great outfield defense keeps Central in the game.

The Redhawks get the bats going

With one out and a runner on first in the top of the sixth, Lacie Williams lines a ball up the middle. Klody knocks the ball down, but the throw to first is offline. Pinch runner Grace Spizzirri heads to third with Williams taking second.

Redhawk catcher Bella Eaves is up next. She bloops a hit just inside the line in right field. Two runs come in to score on the double as Central trails 3-2.

After an infield single from Mae Binkowski, Reese Henige lines a ball to Esther Rossi at short. Rossi gets the force out at second, but pinch runner Erin Rubeck scores on the fielder’s choice to tie the game at 3-3.

The Redwings keep the pressure on

To the bottom of the sixth, where Ana Schaefer lines a single into left center. Liz Rusnik, who singled to lead off the frame, heads to second.

After pitcher Avery Miller gets a strikeout, Gianna Cunningham adds yet another hit to her total. Rusnik had to make sure the ball got through as she just beats the throw to third, loading up the bases with only one out.

Despina Patos drives a ball back up the middle, but Miller knocks it down near the mound. Rusnik has to freeze, allowing Miller time to throw to Bella Eaves for the force out at home.

The dangerous Lanie Rosner is up next, with nowhere to put her. The junior drives the ball to deep center, but Lenz makes the catch on the warning track as the Redhawks keep the game tied.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Redwings load the bases on an Avery Burns single and two intentional walks. With two outs, Sofia Heggie grounds a ball towards the middle. Gianna Ecklund snares the ball at second and flips to Natalie Lau to escape the jam as we head to extra innings.

Mae Binkowski leads off the eighth as she slaps a single past the drawn-in infield.

Henige looks to bunt her over as Abbie Brdecka fields the ball, but the throw to first is bobbled. Everyone is safe as Binkowski hustles into third.

With Ecklund at the plate, the pitch gets past Rosner as Binkowski comes in to score, putting the Redhaws in front 4-3. Klody does a nice job getting the next three outs without further damage.

Leading off the bottom of the eighth, Cunningham again finds the outfield grass to put the tying run on base.

Patos chops a high grounder, but Miller makes a nice play and gets the force at second for the first out of the inning.

Miller escapes another jam to help Central hang on

Rosner draws a walk to put runners on first and second. Burns hits a ground ball to Natalie Lau, who calmly makes the throw to third in time for the force out. Two down with runners at first and second.

Freshman Abbie Brdecka is the last chance for the Wings. Avery Miller once again works her magic, catching the outside corner to end the game with her 10th strikeout of the contest. Naperville Central wins a 4-3 thriller over Benet Academy, completing the late comeback.