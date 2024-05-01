Naperville Central softball outhits Waubonsie to win fifth straight

Naperville Central softball outhits Waubonsie for a 10-5 victory and a fifth straight win! This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

We got DVC softball action on the diamond as the Waubonsie Valley Warriors host the Naperville Central Redhawks. The Warriors look to bounce back after a 16-5 loss to Naperville North. The Redhawks enter on a roll, winning four straight games including a 16-2 win over Metea Valley.

Naperville Central softball strikes first but Hannah Laub keeps Waubonsie in it

Top of the first inning, Riley Silvers is at the plate and hits one on the fly off the right field fence. She advances to second and is in scoring position for Central.

Jamie Saran is up and she crushes this ball down center field and Silvers scores to put the Redhawks on the board.

Central’s Meredith Cann hits a ground ball that can’t be thrown home by the Warriors. Saran scores and the Redhawks extend their lead by two.

We go to the bottom of the first as Hannah Laub is up for the green and gold. She smashes this ball deep to center field and it’s gone. Warriors pull one back as they trail 2-1 to close out the first inning.

Avery Miller smacks this ground ball to center field for a single and advances to second. Saran and Shea Meech score to give the Red and White a 5-1 advantage in the top of the second.

Waubonsie keeps responding and only trails by one

We go to the bottom of the third and Laub is back at the plate. She crushes this ball deep and it’s outta here for her second home run of the day! WV trail 5-3 as we close out the third.

In the bottom of the fifth now, Laub is on first while Cobert is on second. Ainsley Morgan hits a line drive to center for a single. Cobert scores to trim Central’s lead to 6-4.

Dezirae Kelly is at the plate for WV, and she hits a ground ball and reaches first on an error. Morgan advances to second and Laub scores to pull WV within one. The Redhawks now lead 6-5 as we close out the fifth.

Meech sparks the offense and Naperville Central softball outhits Waubonsie for a 10-5 win

We go to the sixth inning as Meech looks to spark the offense for Central. She hits a ground ball into right field and advances to third thanks to the error for her second hit of the day. Natalie Lau and Riley Silvers score to give the Redhawks an 8-5 lead.

In the top of the seventh inning, Delaney Silvers hits a ground ball for a single, and Cali Lenz scores to put the Red and White ahead 9-5. Central would add another run to make it 10-5.

The Warriors look for another late rally. Wiertelak hits a fly ball down right field and it just drops down in fair territory. She turns on the jets and makes it to third for a triple.

However, Meech strikes out Lily Elsea at the plate and that is your ballgame. The Redhawks take this one 10-5 over the Warriors to get their seventh conference win and have now won five straight games.