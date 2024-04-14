Naperville Central softball overpowers Naperville North in the late innings

We have a crosstown classic showdown of girls softball action, as Naperville Central takes on Naperville North in this DVC matchup. The Huskies swept the season series last season and enter tonight’s game on a two-game winning streak. The Redhawks have lost their previous two games against Neuqua Valley and Plainfield North but look to turn it around and go for another conference win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Huskies strike first

In the top of the first inning, Avery Miller is in the circle for the Redhawks and she throws to Gabi Chmiel who drives a double toward right field. She goes for the triple but gets tagged out at third. But she drives in Olivia Hebron and Maddi Larsen to score a pair for North, and they go ahead by two in the top of the first inning. (NN 2-0)

It’s the bottom of the first, and Delaney Silvers hits a single into center field and to kickstart the offense for Naperville Central

Shea Meech is in the box for Central next and drives this ball down the center. Silvers scores and puts the Redhawks on the board, trailing 2-1.

Top of the second, runners at the corners for the Huskies, but Miller gets Eliza Peterson to sky one into outfield, but Cali Lenz calls for it and gets it to end the threat.

Naperville Central starts the Rally

We reached the bottom of the third inning with Shea Meech up at the dish. She hits a deep ball towards center field and gets a sacrifice fly to drive Cali Lenz in to tie the game at 2-2.

After Abby Vorderer scores on a Huskie error, Natalie Lau is up next for the Redhawks, she hits this one towards the outfield for a single, and gets an RBI as Avery Hayward scores to put Central in the lead by two heading into the fourth.

Redhawks have a big 4th-inning performance

It is the bottom of the fourth inning, and the bases are loaded for the red and white. Hayward is on deck, and she draws the walk from Larsen. Jamie Saran scores and Central goes up 5-2.

Lau returns to the plate, and crushes the ball deep to left field, that will clear the bases as she drives in Lenz, Miller, and Hayward home for Central. That’s the fourth RBI for Lau as the Redhawks suddenly lead 8-2.

Meredith Cann is up next, and she hits a single to drive in Lau and the Redhawks extend their lead to seven.

In the top of the fifth, Naperville North looks to start the comeback as Sara Rossi slaps a single through the right side to score Olivia Hebron to make it a 9-3 game.

Redhawks seal big win over Huskies

Bottom of the fifth with two ducks on the pond for Shea Meech who drops in another hit towards center field. Delaney Silvers and Jamie Saran come around for another score. Four RBI in the game for Meech.

12-3 Redhawks later in the inning as Avery Miller is at the plate for Central. A wild pitch that gets past the catcher and Lenz runs in for another score. That ends the game as its now a ten run lead. The Naperville Central softball offense was on fire as they pick-up a 13-3 win against Naperville North after five innings of play.