Naperville Central softball pulls away for 8-2 win over Metea Valley

Naperville Central softball takes the lead in the fourth inning and doesn't look back in road victory over Metea Valley.

The storms have passed and we finally get some sunlight for a softball game in the afternoon as the Naperville Central Redhawks face the Metea Valley Mustangs.

Metea Valley strikes first

Top of the first and at bat is Shea Meech who strikes out looking.

Up next is Claire Desrosiers who hits a blooper into left field. Genevieve Gonzales comes around third and she is safe at home as Desrosiers advances to second base. Mustangs lead 1-0.

Going into the 3rd inning with the game tied at one, Charlie Benesh strikes out Sydney Hurst.

At bat is Avery Hayward as she pops it up and Gonzales dives to make a terrific catch while avoiding a collision. What a play.

Naperville Central’s bats come alive

The Redhawks are looking to take the lead in the fourth inning. Shea Meech hits a double that goes all the way to the wall in right field to bring home Kendall Lenz and Julia Nicholus. They take a 3-1 lead.

Bottom four, Charlie Benesh rips a line drive to center field with Shelly Hess coming home to cut it to a one-run game.

In the 5th inning, Meredith Cann is up to bat and she crushes this ball to center. Courtney Fournier crosses home plate to extend the Redhawks’ lead to 4-2.

Later on, Kendall Lenz grounds out at first, but Avery Hayward scores on the fielder’s choice to make it 5-2.

Moving ahead to the 7th, Julia Nicholus hits this ball to right that drops for a base hit. Then an error off an errant throw to third helps Meredith Cann reach home plate to make it an 8-2 lead for Central.

Reese Valha is up to bat as she hits this ball out to right field with Kendall Lenz making the catch. The Redhawks start their week off with an 8-2 win over the Mustangs.

