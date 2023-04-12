Naperville Central softball uses a seven-run second inning for wild comeback win over Waubonsie Valley

Naperville Central softball explodes in the second inning for seven runs and comes from behind for an impressive win over Waubonsie Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It is a beautiful day for girls softball as the Waubonsie Valley Warriors go up against the Naperville Central Redhawks.

Waubonsie Valley gets off to a hot start

We begin in the second inning, Waubonsie leading 1-0. The Warriors have a little luck on their side as Avery Khal lays down a sac bunt after a Sam Wiertelak single and sneaks into second base following a Redhawk throwing error.

After a Gia Cobert single, at bat is Anna Riggs who hits a hard single ground ball to center field to score a pair. The Redhawks struggle to bring the ball back home as the ball gets away. Riggs is eventually able to circle the bases and score herself. Four runs come in to score in total and the Warriors are now leading 5-0.

We are not done yet as the next batter is Hannah Laub who sends one flying out of the field for a home run. The green and gold are thrilled to have her back in the lineup after her ACL injury last spring. 6-0 Warriors.

Naperville Central’s unreal comeback

To the bottom of the second where Kendall Lenz hits a line drive to right field with Marissa Garcia racing home to score the first run for the Redhawks.

Later in the inning, pitcher Luca Seeling sends this ball flying to left field and it’s over everyone’s head to the wall. Shea Meech and Courtney Fournier, who both singled, come around to score. The Redhawks take the lead after a seven-run second inning!

In the third inning, Gia Cobert hits a hard ground single to center field to start another rally.

However, after a strike from Seeling, Sydney Hurst makes a great throw from behind the plate with a strike of her own to catch Colbert trying to steal second.

Later on in the third, Redhawk Meredith Cann gets hit on the helmet, although she would be okay as she gets up with a smile and pretends to wobble her way to first base.

Central looking to extend the lead and it does so as Julia Nicholus crushes this fly ball to left with Cann coming around to score. She celebrates by flapping her wings to the dugout.

The Redhawks’ bats are still on fire after a tough start as Jamie Saran sends her ball to left center field while Kendall Lenz and Nicholus both cross home plate for two more runs. Naperville Central has scored 10 unanswered.

Redhawks keep pouring it on

Now pitching for the Warriors in the fourth inning is Sam Wiertelak. Sydney Hurst is the batter to face her and she hits a line drive to center field while Meredith Cann bolts over to third base still flapping those wings.

With two outs in the frame, Wiertelak manages to strike out Saran to escape the jam.

Jumping to the fifth inning with two runners on base, Kendall Lenz hits it out to center field, sending Cann and Marissa Garcia around to score. Despite a strong start from Waubonsie Valley, Naperville Central comes all the way back to win in impressive fashion by a score of 16-6.

