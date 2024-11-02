Naperville Central steamrolls Schaumburg in the first round of the IHSA 8A football playoffs

The first round of the IHSA 8A Football playoffs sees Naperville Central at home, holding the seventh seed after an 8-1 regular season. The first-round opponent for the Redhawks is Schaumburg, a team that is back in the playoffs for the first time since 2017. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Aiden Clark loves to run

The opening drive shows the Redhawks running the ball with, guess who? Yup, that is running back Aiden Clark scampering up the sideline for a 44-yard touchdown and that equals a 6-0 lead for Central.

The defense quicky rewards the efforts of the offense. Schaumburg QB Ray Black underthrows his pass attempt and Gavin Ellison makes the interception to get the ball back.

Now the Redhawks display the passing with Sebastian Hayes rolling out and finds Ryan Downey for the 11-yard touchdown and it’s a 13-0 Redhawk lead after one.

In the second quarter, Hayes goes deep to Jermaine Kenady and he hauls it in for a 52-yard play. Clark scores on the next play to make it 20-0 in favor of Naperville Central.

The defense remains in lockdown mode. Ray Black rolls, and throws to the sidelines, but Paul Peradotti jumps the route to make the interception.

Hayes continues to unleash his arm as he finds Garrett Nichols on the wheel route. Nichols gets by his defender, and he is gone for a 63-yard touchdown. Redhawks take a 27-0 lead into halftime.

In the third quarter, Aiden Clark is still on the field and you can forget about catching number 13 because he is on the loose and that is a 48-yard touchdown for Clark.

Naperville Central beats Schaumburg and moves on

Later on Jalen Isom says, let me score too! He takes the handoff and takes it into the endzone. Naperville Central is alive to play another day with a 48-0 win and will face Fremd in the second round.

