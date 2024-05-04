Naperville Central three peats at the girls track and field DVC Outdoor Championship

We’re at Metea Valley for the outdoor girls’ track and field DVC meet. Naperville Central comes in as back-to-back champs hoping for a three-peat, while the rest of the teams are ready to hit their strides before the postseason. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Anna Murphy owns the High Jump

We start on the high jump with Metea Valley senior Anna Murphy clearing five feet and 5.57 inches, which is good enough for a first-place finish.

The next jump is the long jump. Naperville Central’s Kennedi Reed PR’s the event with a jump of 5.12 Meters and takes fourth place. Brooke Sawatzky continues her strong run on the events and jumps to a second-place finish at 5.66 meters but secures the triple jump title later in the meet. Oliva Dalson from Neuqua is the one who wins it all on the long jump, as her attempt of 5.79 meters does the trick.

Now let’s go racing in the 4×100, a race that starts off tightly, with the Metea Valley group of Makayla Murrell, Jeniyah Hood, Arianna Hammons, and Kyla Harris edging out Neuqua’s quad of Xara Gin, Ava Belle, Olivia Dalson, Gabi Karvelis by fractions of a second, finishing with a time of 49.35 seconds.

Liv Phillips does her thing in the distance races

It’s time to run eight laps around the track with the two-mile race. Liv Phillips pulls ahead of teammate Ava Hendron, North’s Rihanna Tandon, Neuqua’s Elizabeth Hall, and Waubonsie’s Lily Baibak. Shania Tandon is in your picture but got disqualified for jumping inside too early. In the end, it’s Phillips doing her thing, and that’s winning races like the 3200. Elizabeth Hall comes in second, and Hendron in third.

Get those hurdles out because it’s time for the 110-meter hurdles. Brooke Sawatzky and Arianna Hammons from Metea Valley are in a neck-and-neck battle, but it’s Sawatzky the Mizzou commit coming out in first. Julie Vanderbloemen from Central and Kyla Atkins from Waubonsie Valley come in third and fourth. Sawatzky wins this and the 300-meter hurdles later in the meet.

From the hurdles to the dash. Here comes Kyla Harris for Metea Valley, inching out Neuqua’s Ava Belle by a tenth of a second. Harris wins the 100 and 200-meter dash.

In the 800, Lola Satre-Morales from Central and Emma Berres from Naperville battle in the front. Coming down the final stretch, Berres pulls away by a second with a time of two minutes and thirteen seconds. Abby Mogg from Central and Julie Piot from North follow behind the top two runners.

Naperville Central dominates the girls track outdoor DVC

Returning to the relays, the Central squad of Valencia Ingram, Adeline O’Neill, Paige Owens, and Maya Willaims demonstrate their prowess by crossing the finish line first in the 4 by 200, leaving their competitors in the dust.

Satre-Morales redeems herself in the 400-meter dash, outlasting Kyla Harris by nearly a tenth of a second. Olivia Dalson and Belle for Neuqua follow up in the three- and four-spots, respectively.

On the mile, we got Liv Phillips and Julie Piot out in front. As usual, the best friends cross the line one-two to finish the race, with Emma Berres finishing third. Due to inclement weather, all awards handouts go indoors, but it’s Naperville Central as the first team to three-peat for the girls track outdoor DVC. That leads to head Coach Phil Allen doing another griddy to excite the runners. The Redhawks finish ahead of Metea Valley and Neuqua Valley.

Full race results can be found on Athletic.net.

