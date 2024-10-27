Naperville Central wins boys soccer Regional Final on penalties against Romeoville

Romeoville and Naperville Central boys soccer meet up in the Regional Finals, a rematch of the 2022 State Championship. Entering today, the Redhawks hold a record of 14-4-4 and took down Neuqua in the semis. The Spartans sit at 17-5-4 and beat Waubonsie to get here. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Diego Garcia and Eli Jarrell both score for Romeoville and Naperville Central soccer

Five minutes into the game, the Spartans attempt a corner kick. Centrals heads one out straight to Spartan Diego Garcia as he shoots across body, and slots the ball into the bottom left corner. Romeoville takes a 1-0 lead with 35 minutes until half.

A few minutes later, Central is looking to even things up with a goal of their own. Redhawk Nathan Laird works down the left and passes to the open Eli Jarrell who sneaks it past the goalie for the Redhawk goal. The game is tied 1-1 after both teams score in the first 10 minutes.

A strong defensive second half sends the IHSA Regional Championship to OT

With just over 11 minutes until the half, Central crosses one to Jarrell, who goes for his second goal but gets denied point-blank by Romeoville’s goalie Jayden Berral.

With two minutes until the end of the first, Spartan Juan Camacho sends in the free kick. It gets headed on by a Spartan, but Redhawk goalie Connor Waite keeps his eye on the ball and stops the Romeoville chance. The game remains deadlocked 1-1, and after a defensive second half, we’ll head straight to overtime.

Redhawks get denied in the final third and we head to a penalty kick shootout

About halfway through OT, Naperville Central works the ball to the final third. Michael DeFalco sets up Senior Midfielder Ryan Lafferty who is 1 on 1 with Berral. The Spartan goalie slides to stop Lafferty’s shot. After two overtime periods, the game remains 1-1 as we head to a penalty kick shootout.

Redhawk Jarell starts things off with the first penalty kick as he is able to find the back of the net.

Next up we have Romeoville’s Pedro Escareno. The Spartan sneaks it past Waite, tying the penalties at one.

Central’s DeFalco slowly walks to the spot, sending the ball to the right while the goalie goes left.

Fabian Rodriguez is up for the Spartans, and he goes top bins on the penalty.

Laird, the Redhawk Senior, is the next to the spot, and he’s the next to score. He capitalizes on the low shot.

Angel Bracho lines up for the penalty kick for Romeoville. He hits one with power, getting it just past the outstretching arms of Waite.

Lafferty hits the seventh penalty into the perfect spot, as the Redhawk goes bottom left corner.

Aidan DiClemente scores and Naperville Central soccer wins the Regional

Spartan Sebastian Cervantes is now up to kick. He sends one right at the crossbar, coming inches away from hitting it bar-down and into the goal.

Central’s Aidan DiClemente is lining up for the Redhawks with the game on the line. DiClemente hits the ball to the opposite side of the goalie to give Central the Regional Title! The Redhawks win on penalties 5-3 and now will take on Plainfield Central in the Sectional Semis on Tuesday night.