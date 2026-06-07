Naperville Central wins first baseball sectional since 2012

Naperville Central is alive to play another game as the Redhawks take the diamond in the sectional final for the first time since 2012 after shutting out Hinsdale Central in the semis. Standing in the Hawks’ way is a dangerous Downers Grove North squad that is back in this game for a third straight season after an upset win over Lockport in the sectional semis. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Central gets the bats going early

A runner is on for Central in the bottom of the first after a one-out single from Mike Page. Grant Umbright gets in on the early swing with a rocket out to dead center. Mike Page thinks he can come home for the first run, but the ball bounces over the wall for a ground rule double, so it’s ducks on the pond.

Up next is Ryan Pall, who accepts the challenge by getting a good bounce through the infield as Page and Umbright score. The Redhawks lead 2-0 after the first.

Max Henson gets the start on the mound, and besides throwing the heat, he also makes the plays in the field. He tracks down the Jack Romsey bunt and throws to Casey Cooperkawa at first base for the out.

He continues to deal early, getting Grant Fordonski to swing and miss for strike three.

Pall is back at the plate and hitting with one out in the bottom of the third. He fires a deep shot way out to right that nearly leaves the ball field. It bounces off the fence, which culminates in a double for Pall.

With two down in the inning, Jermaine Kenady also puts the barrel to the ball. He may not go yard, but it’s far enough to land in play. Pall turns the corner and scores to make it 3-0 Hawks after the RBI double from Kenady.

Downers North gets on the board

The Trojan bats get to Henson as Antonio Russotiesi ends his no-hitter in the fourth inning with a fair ball into left, and he makes it to second safely.

Rhys Dominow looks to follow up, but the Hawks have a man there in right field with Kenady catching the liner.

Skipping ahead to the sixth, where Downers rises from the dead. Sam Marshall gives Redhawk reliever Decker McDonald a rough welcome with a shot up the middle for a single.

Up next is Oliver Gibson, who hits a fly ball to center that gets down in his favor. That equals a lot of real estate for Marshall as he runs to home plate, and the Trojans are on the board, trailing 3-1. That’s the first run allowed by Naperville Central pitching in the postseason.

That score remains the same as we head to the top of the seventh. One on with one out, but Emilio Gandarilla makes it two thanks to a base hit into left.

Gervase helps the Redhawks escape the jam and win the sectional title

The Trojans then load the bases after a Redhawk error, but Central reliever Ryan Gervase cools things down as he catches Marshall looking for strike three.

One out to go, and here’s Russotiesi who grounds to Ryley Orlanes, who throws to Cooper Page at second for out number three, and that’s it. For the first time since 2012, Naperville Central is a baseball sectional champion. The Redhawks win 3-1 and will move on to the supersectionals, where they’ll face Minooka, a rematch of the 2012 supersectional.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.