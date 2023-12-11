Naperville Central’s Erin Hackett connects on three straight threes

Naperville Central’s Erin Hackett and her Redhawk teammates hosted Neuqua Valley, where Hackett provided an immediate spark to the offense. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Central’s Erin Hackett rains threes

In the opening minutes of the first quarter, Naperville Central’s Erin Hackett makes not one, not two, but three straight threes to start the game. The Redhawk was feeling it to start the game, and it transitioned to 21 points on the night overall.

Hackett, the sophomore continues to impress this season for the Red and White.

