Naperville Central’s Will Erbeck reverses his opponent for a pin

Let’s head to Naperville Central for our Boys Play of The Week, where Will Erbeck reverses his opponent for the pin. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Will Erbeck turns the tide in a DVC wrestling matchup

On senior night, the Redhawk is already leading the bout in points but finds himself in a tough position here against Leo Hobson of Waubonsie. Erbeck quickly turns the tides of this matchup, gaining the upper hand and positioning himself for the pin. The Redhawk senior secures the pin to close out the DVC contest.

Taking another look at the reversal, it’s a great move from the Redhawk. Central hosts the DVC Tournament on January 24.

