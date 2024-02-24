Naperville Hockey Club scores in the final seconds to advance in the Blackhawk Cup

We’re at All Seasons Ice Rink as Naperville Hockey Club scores in the final seconds of the Blackhawk Cup to defeat the DuPage Stars. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Naperville Hockey Club scores late to continue its playoff journey

Under 20 seconds to go in the third, and it looks like we are going to overtime, but Naperville has other ideas. Sean Delaney gets it to Louie Iandoli who embarrasses the defense with a move and a no-look pass to Broden Oswald. He goes backhand top-shelf and wins the game for the Naperville Hockey Club by a final score of 3-2.

Iandoli and Oswald send Naperville Hockey Club to the quarterfinals of the Blackhawk Cup

We’ll slow this one down and take one more look at the play. Naperville is moving on and will face off against the IceCats in the quarterfinals of the Blackhawk Cup.

