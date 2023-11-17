Naperville Hockey Club sneaks by Oswego in the Carillon Cup semifinal

The newly formed Naperville Hockey Club, a team combined with Naperville North and Central, continues its inaugural season in the Carillon Cup semifinal against Oswego. The matchup has both teams looking for a spot in the finals against the Warriors Hockey Club. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville gets on the board quickly

Naperville is on the attack right away with Louie Iandoli shooting top shelf to make it 1-0 in the early going.

The defense clears the puck and Josh Yeates turns on breakaway mode and scores. It’s 2-0 NHC not even ten minutes in.

It’s 3-0 Naperville as we enter the second period and Tommy Fangmann continues the scoring fiesta with a goal for himself. What a start for Naperville Hockey.

Power play sparks the offense for Oswego

The Oswego Hockey Club, who is competing in the Carillon Cup for the first time, is on the Power Play and they take advantage thanks to some great passing and a goal by Griffin Smith to get the goose egg off the board.

On the next attack for Oswego Brock Hardy finds the loose puck and shoots five hole and we have ourselves a 4-2 game with plenty of time remaining.

Naperville is looking to get another goal, but Jack Smith denies access with his glove. After being dead in the water Oswego is back within two as we head to the third period.

Trailing by one, the team in orange jerseys clears it on the other side of the ice, and then Anton Vacek pulls the wrist shot and scores to tie the game up at 4-4.

Jacob Matthews gives his team the lead

Naperville finally finds its footing, and after a mad scramble, Jacob Matthews sneaks one in on the wrap-around, and that goal gives the NHC the lead back at 5-4.

Oswego is hoping to tie it back up but Logan Tully’s shot goes into the glove of Sam Carleton who makes the key stop.

Time is winding down and Jack Gilbertson puts in the dagger to seal the 6-4 win. The Naperville Hockey Club will face the Warriors Hockey Club in the Carillon Cup finals on Tuesday night.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!