Naperville North and Naperville Central compete at the Lyons Township boys gymnastics Sectional

We have the Lyons Township Boys gymnastics sectional, and it’s the first one fully under the IHSGCA. Naperville Central, Naperville North, and Downers Grove North are among the schools to make the trip. The host Lions finished second at last year’s state meet, while Naperville North was in eighth. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Bechtel and Doyle get us going on the floor for Naperville North and Naperville Central

First on-the-floor exercise is Brady Bechtal from Naperville Central. He performs a v sit to start which he holds, then finishes with a front flip twist. Bechtal finishes tied for seventh in the event.

Following, is Downers Grove North Tomas Radzevicius who attempts a cartwheel into a front flip finishing it off with a summersault he gets an 8.65.

Closing out the floor exercise Naperville North’s Finn Coyle starts it off with a summersault. Then loads into a cartwheel backflip with a score of 7.95.

Jack Halama navigates through the pommel horse tying for fifth place with a score of 7.7

Redhawks Bechtal also tied for fifth place. He swings, then perfectly lands with a 7.7 as the Naperville Central coaches and gymnasts congratulate Bechtel.

Will Taylor gets going for Lyons Township

In the still rings, Tim Engman keeps his lower body balance upright swinging into a triple backflip. The Redhawks erupt with excitement as Engman scores an 8.1.

For the host Lyons Township Will Taylor holds an L-sit then swings into a twist. Taylor finishes first in the still rings with a score of 8.6.

Now going over to the vault, where Oscar Binkowski is running down the lane. He explodes up with a nice handspring and twists into a flip. The Redhawks scores an 8.55.

Naperville North’s Matas Budreika now attacks the vault. He springs up and flips, before sticking the landing and getting a score of 8.35.

Engman is now up on the vault, and watch this routine from the Redhawk. He twists back and flies through the air before sticking the landing. It gets him going and he finishes in second place with a 9.15.

Taylor and the Lions win the Lyons Township boys gymnastics Sectional

Back to Taylor of Lyons on the Parallel bars. He’s been strong in every event, and this sequence here helps him secure a top-three spot in every category. His score of 9.05 gets him third.

Let’s check in on Marc Cihlar of Hinsdale Central who now attacks the horizontal bars. He gets first with an 8.85.

Wrapping up the meet with Halama of Naperville North as he prepares to exit the bar. He dismounts for an amazing landing, good enough to finish in a tie for first place in the horizontal bars!

Halama finishes in third place in the all-around, while Will Taylor takes home first individually. The host Lyons Lions, win the sectional by five points over Downers North, while Naperville North and Naperville Central finish in third and fourth respectively, after being separated by just .3 points.