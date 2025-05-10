Naperville North badminton adds another sectional title to the trophy case

The badminton sectionals are in full force, with Naperville North playing host for one of sixteen sites in the state. The Huskies take on six other teams in attendance, with a trip to state on the line. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

We begin in the doubles semifinals as Naperville North’s Rakshita Ruparel and Abby Wang get a point on Hinsdale South’s Ava Chvosta and Kelly Lin after the birdie goes out of play. The Hornet pair serves, and Wang displays an aggressive send back for the point and the Huskies wins the semis via sweep and move on to the finals. Chosta and Lin qualify for state after finishing in fourth. Jocelyn Diaz and Jimena Serna from Reavis finish in third place.

In the semis for singles Husky Michelle Wang takes on Ellana Chen from Downers Grove North. Chen takes the serve, but Wang takes the point by putting her return right on the spot for the point. Wang is heading to the finals after the two set win over Chen.

Wang awaits the winner of the other semifinal matchup between Kelly Hu from Naperville North and Lucy Old from Hinsdale South. Hu awaits the send-back from Old and her return goes to the left side of the court and lands to her advantage. Old serves up in the second set, and Hu gives it a good lob over the net and down for the point. Kelly Hu wins the semis in two sets by the same score of 21-3, punching her ticket to state. Lucy Old wins the third place match and heads to state as well along with teammate Miley Zhang.

It's a Husky vs Husky matchup in the singles championship

It’s an all Naperville North battle between Hu and Wang for the singles championship. Hu moves to the right side and presents an intense forehand, landing the bird just at the end of the service court. In the second set Hu and Wang hit the rally button keeping the possession alive until Hu uses the backhand to end it. Kelly Hu wins the championship in straight sets as she and Wang are heading to state.

Naperville North claims another badminton sectional title

The doubles final features Ruparel and Wang facing Downers Grove North’s Neha Nallamala and Pranavi Torlikanda. The teams engage in a small rally until Ruparel overhands her shot while off balance, and it works to end the rally. Nallamala and Torlikanda start the second set strong, thanks to the Husky pair being unable to get the return to fall. However, Ruparel and Wang regroup and let the rally begin. Wang steps back and pulls a feisty forehand shot giving the Huskies the point and they are your doubles sectional champions.

To add more excitement, Naperville North takes home another sectional title with 16 points, and up next is the State meet at DeKalb.

