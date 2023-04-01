Naperville North baseball battles Plainfield South to a 9-9 tie

Naperville North baseball and Plainfield South go back and forth in an eight-inning clash that ends in a tie. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’re at Plainfield South High School for a non-conference clash between the Naperville North Huskies and the Cougars for some early season baseball.

Cole Clemens builds on Naperville North’s lead

We move ahead to the fourth inning where North is already up 5-1. Cole Clemens adds to the lead as he hits a sacrifice fly to left field that brings home Tanner Mally. That makes it 6-1.

To the bottom of the fourth where pitcher Yash Desai is in a jam after giving up a run. He’s able to get out of the inning striking out Ryan Strezo. Huskies lead by four runs.

Next inning, Mally is up and he rips this ball to center field that brings home Matt Sonnenschein and Peyton Seiple. The two-run single gives North an 8-2 lead.

Plainfield South fighting back

In the bottom of the inning, the Cougars look to make up some ground and they do so with Cody Hogan hitting a line drive for an RBI single. That cuts the deficit to five.

Next batter is Daniel McCauley who hits a ground ball to third base and he beats the throw to first as a run comes in to score. It’s now 8-5.

Huskies respond in the sixth

Top of the sixth, Cole Clemens crushes this ball to center and that’s good for a single. He went three for three with an RBI on the day.

Later in the inning, Ryan Carroll hits a ground ball that helps Clemens come around to score to make it 9-5. However, the Cougars would rally back in the sixth and seventh and the game ends after the eighth inning in a 9-9 tie.

