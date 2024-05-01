Naperville North baseball records 18 hits to get past Metea Valley

Naperville North baseball records 18 hits in a high-scoring contest against Metea! This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Huskies enter red-hot after sweeping Naperville Central last week, and host Metea Valley. The Mustangs also look to keep momentum going after winning its last series against Neuqua Valley.

Naperville North baseball scores three runs in the first inning

Still scoreless in the bottom of the first, Zach Bava gets the bats swinging as he hits a deep one out to center. The center fielder slips allowing Bava to advance safely to second for a double.

Next up at bat is Matt Sonnenschein who shines for North early on. He bats this ball out to left field and it allows Bava now at third to make it home for the run and the early 1-0 lead for the Huskies.

In the bottom of the second Bava would be the offense for North early on. With runners on first and third, he hits another deep shot off the back wall in right field, which brings in John McCabe from third base as the Huskies extend their lead, up 2-0.

After that is Max Steele who pops out to Tyler Gluting in right field, but he can’t throw it home in time as Caden Vorwick adds another run for the Huskies to make it 3-0.

Mustangs charge in front thanks to Gluting and the bats

Metea however, would rally. In the top of the third Cole Pittman hits it out to center field, and the sliding catch cannot be made in time by the center fielder allowing Pittman to get to first for the single.

Next up is Jeremy Wrona who plops this one down to right field. He gets to first for another single as Pittman advances to second.

Now with the bases loaded, the Mustangs strike. Liam Wagner hits a grounder out to right field, which gives enough time for Pittman to make it home. Metea still trails 3-1.

Next up is Connor Lavery who hits this fly ball out to center. This time it’s caught by Steele, but Jeremy Wrona sneaks home for another run as Metea now trails 3-2.

A couple of at-bats later, it’s Gluting who hits this deep shot to right field. It brings in runs from Wagner and Matt Reilly as the Mustangs charge to their first lead of the game, up 4-3.

However, North looks to rebound. After tying the game at four in the bottom of the third, Bava gets the ball rolling again. This hit is corralled by the Shortstop who throws to third trying to tag out Scott Walker, but the throw is off which allows Walker to slip on home giving North the lead back up 5-4.

Naperville North baseball connects on 18 hits and mercy rules Metea

Then on the next at-bat, Steele gets another RBI. This grounder goes out into right field for another single which allows Caden Vorwick to get his second run of the day extending the Huskie lead up 6-4.

Now in the bottom of the fifth, North is up 10-4 and looks to put things away. Scott Walker plops one down into right field for another Huskie single that gives just enough time for Will Richards and Sonnenschein to get home extending the North lead to eight.

A couple of at-bats later, Bava is up again and finishes the game the way he started it, with another base hit. It brings in two more North runs from Charlie LaScala and Walker to make it 14-4 and ends the game in North’s favor via the mercy rule. Naperville North baseball records 18 hits on the day with Zach Bava scoring three RBI’s.