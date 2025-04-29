Naperville North baseball uses early swing to snag conference victory over Metea

It’s a windy day for some baseball as Naperville North makes the trip to Metea Valley fresh off a conference series win over Naperville Central. The Mustangs are searching for their first conference win while hoping to snap a seven-game DVC slide. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North uses Steele to score some early runs

The Husky bats get cooking in the first inning with Sam Steele launching a laser into right field, and he heads to second base for a lead-off double.

Two on, and brother Max Steele is up, who aims his shot to nearly the same spot, and here comes Sam and Zach Bava as North strikes first with a 2-0 lead.

The first inning rally continues with more hits as Caden Vorwick’s swing leaves the infield, which gives Steele the green light to sprint home and make it 3-0 Huskies.

Still in the first and Lawton Close targets right field with a base hit as the Huskies tally four hits in the inning and expand the lead to 4-0.

Yash Desai racks up the strikeouts on the mound

Yash Desai feeds off the momentum by striking out Matt Reilly to end the inning. Eleven punch-outs in the game for Desai.

We swing to the fourth with Sam Steele piling up the hits, and his speed helps him get to first base safely with Matt Cantrell touching home plate for a 5-0 Naperville North advantage.

New inning, but the same results for North. A base hit and RBI for Cantrell with Vorwick being the base runner, adding another run to the scoreboard.

The Mustangs are facing a 7-0 deficit but get a positive spark from Carter Behrns, who rips a bullet into left center for a double.

Ethan Singer gets Metea on the board

They don’t stop there because Ethan Singer gets Metea on the board with an RBI single after Behrns dashes through the plate.

The little rally keeps going in the sixth inning with Anthony Tardif sending this ball to center. Tyler Gluting comes around to score. Metea adds another run on a Michael Willhite sac fly and is now trailing just 7-4 after six innings.

Naperville North baseball picks up a conference win

However, the North bats are too hot to handle because Lawton Close delivers late real estate with an RBI to score Max Steele. Naperville North takes the win 9-4 over Metea Valley.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.