Naperville North baseball wins exciting matchup over Neuqua

We’re at Neuqua Valley for game two between the Wildcats and Huskies of Naperville North, with rain pouring at the start. Both teams went up against each other the previous day, with North winning game one of the three-game series. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North takes a quick lead early

The Huskies are already on the board early, 1-0 after an RBI single from Max Steele. Brady Marino hits a single on a flyball to left field, sending runner Dante Colsante to home plate for a 2-0 lead.

It’s the Wildcats’ turn to hit. Christian Lott hits a flyball to right field, but Caden Vorwick puts his glove up for the catch.

With two outs, Huskie pitcher Max Steele deals to Sam Widloe and strikes him out swinging.

Going to the 2nd inning, Wildcat Josh Repmann throws the pitch to Huskie Noah Tumpane after a Paxton Freeborn leadoff single. Tumpane hits a single to left field for an RBI, sending Freeborn home for a 3-0 lead.

Up next is Sam Steele. Steele hits a deep fly ball to left field out of sight for a two-run homer, extending the Huskie lead 5-0.

Neuqua storms back and ties it up

Noah Tumpane is back at the plate in the third inning, and he hits a drive to center field for a single, sending his teammate Lawton Close to home plate for a 6-0 advantage.

Wildcat Jaleel Glover is at the plate in the bottom of the 4th. He hits a line drive to center field, sending Danny Mikuta, who singled to lead off the frame, around to score, putting Neuqua Valley on the board.

The runs continue for the Wildcats. Andy Barkley hits a single on a line drive to right field, bringing Glover home for another Wildcat tally.

Down by four runs, Jack Mackey hits to left field for an RBI base hit. Andy Barkley and Kaden Kraemer head to the plate, while Mackey is safe at first. Neuqua Valley trails 6-4.

With a ball and two strikes, Max Steele throws the pitch to Christian Lott, and he strikes out swinging to finally escape the inning.

After a lead-off walk from Sam Widlow in the bottom of the 5th, Danny Mikuta of Neuqua Valley steps up and sends one all the way out to left field for a home run, tying the game at 6.

The Huskies close out the win

In the top of the sixth, the Huskies load the bases with three walks. Caden Vorwick hits a flyball to center field for a double that sends Noah Tumpane, Paxton Freeborn, and Sam Steele to home plate to clear the bases. A clutch knock puts the Huskies up 9-6.

Max Steele is at the plate, and he hits a single on a hard ground ball to left field for another RBI, putting Naperville North up 10-6.

Andy Barkley is at the plate for Neuqua, hitting the ball all the way to the outfield, but Paxton Freeborn is running and rolling for an awesome catch. After the catch, Freeborn picks up his hat to continue the inning.

Up next is Jack Mackey, who hits a hard flyball to right field. Mackey sprints his way to third base for a triple.

Mikuta is back at the dish, and he hits a line drive to center field, sending Mackey to home plate for a run to bring the home team back within three.

But Max Steele shuts the door from there. Naperville North comes out with another win over the Wildcats after an exciting 10-7 game.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.