Naperville North boys basketball beats Central in the crosstown matchup

The ESPN desk is here at Naperville Central. The Redhawks boys basketball team gets set to take on Naperville North in a crosstown matchup as both teams are looking for their first DVC win of the season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North comes out hot in the first quarter

Opening up the scoring is Naperville North. Cole Arl plays the ball inbounds to Luke Williams who makes no mistake in the paint.

Naperville North continuing on offense. Luke Williams get the ball on top as he knocks down the triple. Huskies go up 7-2.

Central brings the ball back down the court. Jackson First fights his way into paint banking in two points. Redhawks trail 12-6.

However, it would be all Naperville North late in the quarter as Jack Kallstrand sinks the three-pointer. The Huskies go into the second frame up 17-6.

The Huskies continue their momentum in the second quarter

Naperville North starts the quarter with the ball. Jack Kallstrang gets it on the outside as he shoots for three extending the Huskies lead.

Central trying to get something going. Jack Gervase gets the ball at the point as he shoots for trey. Redhawks trail 20-9.

The Redhawks are starting to crawl back into the game. Nathan Abrahamson gets the ball out wide who tacks on another three-pointer for Central.

Finishing the half strong is Jack Kallstrand who drives hard into the point scoring on the one-handed layup. Huskies lead 34-19 at the break.

The away team continues to keep the lead through three-quarters

Starting the third quarter with strong defense is Luke Williams who makes the steal and runs down the other way for the layup.

North now up 37-21 as Bryce Welch works the outside going for the layup that just bobbles in extending that lead.

Both teams continue to trade points toward the end of the third quarter. And finishing the quarter in style is Preston Kuta who shoots and scores. Naperville Central still trails 50-30 going into the final frame.

Naperville North maintains its lead beating Central in the crosstown clash

Naperville Central starts with ball possession in the fourth. Tj Hillman’s three-point shot is no good but picking up the rebound is Ross DeZur who banks in two and draws the foul.

Right back down the court we go as Cole Arl passes off to Jack Kallstrand who scores on the layup. North still leads by 15.

Finishing off the game for the Huskies is Luke Williams who finds a breaking Bryce Welch for the easy finish.

That would help Naperville North boys basketball to a 58-41 win over Naperville Central.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!