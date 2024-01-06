Naperville North boys basketball hangs on to beat Metea Valley

It’s a Friday night and Naperville North boys basketball hosts a DVC matchup against the Metea Valley Mustangs. It’s the first meeting of the season between the two schools. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Raining threes in the first quarter

The visiting Mustangs get things started with a Jake Nosek three. A couple of possessions later, sophomore Max Steele answers from the corner for the Huskies.

Williams grabs the rebound and takes it himself for the finish. On the other end of the court, Jack Kallstrand gets the steal off the inbound for an easy two.

Both teams exchange threes again, Nosek for the Mustangs and Kallstrand for the Huskies. The first quarter ends with North in front, 10-8.

At the start of the second, Nosek makes his third three of the game and Metea leads 13-10.

William Harvey finds Grant Montanari cutting to the basket for two, and in the Huskies’ next possession, he knocks down a three as Naperville North leads 15-13.

The bank continues to be open as it’s Will Ashford’s turn to hit a three.

Kallstrand feeds Montanari from the post position as he cuts to the basket for two. Huskies lead 21-16.

Just before the half, Bryce Welch feeds Kallstrand for two on the fastbreak, as North leads 23-16 mid-way.

Back and forth second half

Steele hits a three out of the half, and Naperville North has their largest lead of the game, 26-16.

Metea fights back though, as Dominic Smith gets a steal, and converts the layup as the Mustangs are on an 8-0 run.

Momentum changing hands again, Williams passes ahead to Welch, who gets the layup and foul but cannot hit the free throw. Naperville North leads 30-24.

Kallstrand starts the fourth with a layup and North is still in front, 32-26.

After a Luke Williams three, James Parker dribbles into a pull-up jumper for his first points of the game.

Ashford gets back-to-back baskets from the right block to trim the Huskie lead to 35-32.

With just over a minute left to play, Nosek misses the first corner three, but a Metea Valley offensive rebound gives him another opportunity. He knocks it down, and suddenly, it’s a 36-35 game, Mustangs trail by one.

Naperville North basketball squeezes past Metea

With 1.1 seconds left in the game and down by two, Nosek tries to send it to overtime, but his shot hits the front of the iron and the Mustangs fall just short.

Naperville North escapes with a 39-37 win and ends a two-game skid.