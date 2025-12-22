Naperville North boys basketball pulls away from Metea Valley in the second half

Just before the holiday break, Naperville North welcomes Metea Valley for a DVC boys basketball showdown on the court. The Mustangs are looking to get in the win column in conference play after some tough losses, but the Huskies hope that the home court advantage will carry the day for the blue and orange. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Mustangs get out on the run

The Mustangs open the game with a slam dunk from Tre Watkins, creating some Metea momentum right out of the gate to put the Mustangs on the board.

But North responds with a quick pass to an open Carson Loughlin, who lays in a basket to even the score in the early going.

Watkins has the ball again and sinks the basket for two more points.

Near the end of the first quarter, Watkins continues the momentum and ends quarter one with another bucket, to give the Mustangs the lead going into the second.

The Huskies battle back into the game

After a scramble for control, North’s Miles Okyne opens quarter two with a basket off the rebound. The Huskies keep the game close.

A couple of possessions later, Loughlin sinks another basket from downtown for North, to put the Huskies down a pair.

The Mustangs have a quick response. Marcus Wallace gets the alley oop from Watkins for another Mustang dunk from inside the paint to fire up the black and gold faithful.

Rounding out the second quarter, Naperville North’s Will Harvey pushes back and lays in yet another two for the Huskies to close the gap, trailing 16-15.

Watkins aims to keep that lead for the Mustangs, and he sinks yet another stellar dunk off the steal from Marcus Brewell as Metea takes a lead into halftime.

A back-and-forth battle early in the third

However, the second half starts with a flurry of buckets for the two teams in just the first few seconds of quarter number three.

The Huskies continue the fight, as Carson Loughlin and Jack Zitko each drop in a pair of buckets as Naperville North gets out in front.

Sincere Williams of Metea Valley follows with a lay-up for the Mustangs and draws the, as the game continues to go back-and-forth.

Naperville North pulls away in the fourth quarter

Naperville North ends the third quarter strong with another impressive shot by Loughlin, as he sinks the fadeaway to go up 32-28 heading to the fourth.

The Huskies continue their push with Max Steele sinking a three-pointer right out of the gate to extend the Naperville North lead to double digits.

Koi Young keeps the fight up for the Mustangs with a basket to keep hope alive.

But Naperville North secures the win with a late lay-up from Miles Okyne. The Huskies clamp down on defense and pull away for a 49-34 victory over Metea Valley.