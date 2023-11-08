Naperville North boys bowling plays Oswego East in the first dual of the season

The boys’ bowling season is underway. Naperville North boys bowling travels to Parkside Lane to face off against Oswego East in the first dual meet of the season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Oswego East comes out hot in game one

We start the action with Oswego East’s Aiden Degand who knocks down his third strike in a row picking up a turkey in the first game.

Up for Naperville North is Ian Rogers who puts the spin on the ball knocking down a strike. Rogers finishes game one with a score of 133.

Next up for Oswego East is Luke Austin’s who picks up a strike of his own. Austin’s finishes the first game with a top score of 203.

Naperville North bowlers continue to pick up strikes in game two

Into the second game now with Shane Nano already on a turkey as he picks up his fourth strike in a row and a game-two score of 216.

We visit Ian Rogers again for the Huskies who picks up another strike celebrating by showing off his dance moves.

Stepping into the lane next for the Huskies is Andy Sullivan as he joins in on the strike action. He finishes his night with a score of 439.

Max Alexandrov picks up seven strikes in a row in game three

Moving down a lane to start the third game we have Huskie Johnny Hodges who knocks down 10 for a strike setting him up for his best game of the night.

For the first time tonight, we visit Max Alexandrov who sets himself up for a strike and a turkey.

We’re gonna stick with Alexandrov but a couple of frames later as he gets some help from another pin just barely picking up the strike giving him his seventh in a row. He finishes the night with a match-high of 631.

Finishing the night with Oswego East’s top bowler in Shane Nano who picks up a strike helping Oswego East to a comfortable victory over Naperville North boys bowling.

