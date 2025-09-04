Naperville North boys golf cruises past Metea to remain undefeated in the DVC

Naperville North hits the links to resume conference play for boys golf after a first-place finish in the Buffalo Grove invite over the weekend. The Huskies take on Metea Valley at Springbrook, who hopes to start the month of September with its first conference win of the season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Henry Haumesser goes one under to start the round

Henry Haumesser from Naperville North starts the first green with the right tap because the ball rolls in for a birdie.

Teammate Collin Mills is putting from the far side of the green, but puts a good chunk of juice on the shot, and it gets close to the cup, leaving a tap in for par.

On the par three hole four, Lincoln Schultz from North gets out of the beach and near the pin thanks to this flop shot. Schultz saves it by locking up the par green and golfs a round of 38.

Metea picks up its swing mid round

Griffin Lavery from Metea is also in the sand but gets his ball back on track and into a good position for par. Lavery sinks it to stay even on the hole.

His teammate Logan Ray hits a par as well, but this one needs a spin around the edge of the cup that falls in his favor.

On hole 7, Metea keeps the swing of things going with Alex Reed. He sends a laser to the green and golfs the Mustangs’ lowest overall score on the round with a 39.

Haumesser is eyeing another birdie, but this lag comes up short. He pars from there and golfs an even 36.

On the ninth green, Metea’s Cooper Kranz ends his day on a high note by burying a long birdie to help the black and gold.

Naperville North displays a strong showing on the ninth green to lock up the win

Back to Colin Mills whose shot from just off the fairway lands perfectly on the green. Mills pars and ends his day with a 36.

Zach Zafar also rips a laser from the fairway that gets onto the landing zone. Zafar, Mills, Haumesser, and Evan Pratali all finish in a first-place tie with an even score of 36.

Aiden Xie hops in on the fun by flopping this swing onto the green and takes a strong roll near the pin to leave a simple tap in.

Trevor Schmidt caps off the dominating performance with a par, and the Huskies take the well rounded performance by thirty strokes over the Mustangs, 144-174.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!