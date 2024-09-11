Naperville North boys golf draws a fifth card to beat Neuqua Valley

Neuqua Valley Boys Golf looks to right the ship as they take on Naperville North at Tamarack Golf Club. The Huskies won a scramble match the previous day and are looking to win three in a row on the season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Nearly everyone records a par on hole one for Naperville North boys golf and Neuqua Valley

On hole one Lincoln Schultz continues his stellar season hitting a flyball that bounces its way onto the green. He starts off his round with a par.

Also off to a hot start is Wildcat Ryan Watson. His long birdie putt is on track but doesn’t have the juice as he settles for par as well.

Chipping from the back of one is Drew Allen who has plenty of momentum going as it gets him closer to the cup guiding him to par.

Putting from outside the green is tricky but no issue for Trevor Schmidt. His swing has just a bit too much on the birdie attempt but he still starts with a par.

Also going for birdie is Huskie sophomore Henry Haumesser. He has direction but not enough distance as he’ll take a par as well.

Also looking to snag the bird is Wildcat Daniel Zhang. His shot hovers just over the cup but doesn’t go in as he’ll join the others with a par.

Having the most success on hole one is Huskie Dylan Kaiman, where his approach shot lands behind the flag. Then on his putt, he goes for birdie, as the ball slowly snakes its way in with the perfect read!

His teammate JT Schmitt also goes for birdie but his shot curves just to the left at the last second as he’ll settle for par.

Neuqua would continue to make its presence felt on hole one as Tegan Clancy hits this shot from the fairway onto the green as part of par.

His teammate Brady Elliott also attempts to shoot the bird but his shot has too much firepower on it as he’ll take par too.

Great approach shots on the short par three third hole at Tamarack Golf Club

Now onto hole three we start with Wildcat Kaden Kraemer. His tee shot lands behind the flag stick and would go on to finish the hole with par.

Fellow Wildcat Jack Boehmke, also tees off a dinger that lands just on the green. He finishes with a score of 43.

The Huskies would also have luck teeing off on three. Will Nelson’s shot doesn’t have as much distance but still bounces on green as he also scores 43.

Alongside, Colin Mills also line drives it to green as part of a hole three par and a second team high score of 38.

Trevor Schmidt and Drew Allen are among the Huskie and Wildcat golfers to land the green on hole six

Flash forward to hole six, we return to Ryan Watson, who tees off to green on this line drive hit as part of a par.

Alongside is teammate Braden Chung who chips out of the rough and back on track as his ball slowly rolls next to the hole. He and Watson lead Neuqua with 36 overall scores.

Another Huskie putting off the green. This time Zach Zafar has the juice but it veers off to the left. He finishes with a 40 overall score.

More action from the tee box. This time Drew Allen has enough power to get over the pond and onto the money spot as part of a par.

Trevor Schmidt also gets in as his tee-off lands just next to Allens. He would lead the Huskies with a 36 overall score.

Naperville North boys golf pulls away from Neuqua thanks to a lower fifth card

Now onto hole nine, Daniel Zhang gets out of a tough situation as he hits over the trees and hops onto the green to keep the Wildcats going.

Wrapping up the day for North is Lincoln Schultz. From the rough he goes pin hunting, sticking the approach shot right next to the cup. Schultz putts for birdie and hits it pure for the Huskies. The match ends in tiebreaker at 153 strokes, but with Schultz having the fifth-highest individual score the Huskies win via tiebreaker for their third triumph in a row.