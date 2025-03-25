Naperville North boys gymnastics shows its strength in victory over Naperville Central

It’s a Crosstown Classic boys gymnastics edition as Naperville North welcomes rival Naperville Central to its gymnastics room. These two squads faced off in a tri-meet last week where the Huskies finished in a first-place tie with Glenbard North. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

We start with Finn Coyle on the floor for Naperville North who displays a nice, flexible routine that results in a score of 8.3.

However, Central’s Oscar Binkowski steals the show with a round-off back spring and that helps to a first-place finish at 8.7.

On the pommel horse the Huskies start with Jaden Millner steadies himself for a dismount with a twist and turn, resulting in a second-place finish in the event thanks to a 6.9 score.

Stas Kalabayda continues to impress early in the season

Up next is Naperville North super sophomore Stas Kalabayda who works cleanly around the pommel horse and finishes it with a handstand and a great landing. Kalabayda dazzles the crowd with a 9.7.

It’s time to show off the muscles on the rings as Sebastian Mitchell helps Naperville Central with a good showing and lands a 7.3.

Oscar Binkowski remains patient and under control and continues the swing before the release. The Redhawk gets an 8.6 and second place finish.

The Huskies go to work on the rings with Albert Rustandi posing a smooth transition before dismounting, earning a 7.7, the second-best score for North on the event. Rustandi takes first on the Parallel bars.

The top score on the rings goes to who else, but Stas Kalabayda. He shows off the strength with a handstand and releases with a twist that lands him a 9.2.

Kalabayda takes the top all around on the night and he caps it off with a fantastic 9.6 performance on the vault.

Naperville North boys gymnastics cruises to a dominating performance

On the parallel bars, Alex Realmuto caps off the night scoring a 7.3 on his routine. That helps Naperville North to a dominating performance over Naperville Central 142-118.

