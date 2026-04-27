Naperville North boys gymnastics wins the Independent Conference Championship

We’re at Lake Park for the 2026 boys gymnastics Independent Conference Championship. Naperville Central and Naperville North are both in the hunt for the title, although the Redhawks are without injured star Oscar Binkowski. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Landon Lucero impresses with an early first-place finish

Starting off with the floor exercise. Naperville Central senior Landon Lucero uses several back handsprings at the end of his routine before racing down the mat and getting high on the front flip, helping him secure fifth place with an 8.30 score. Lucero also wins the vault later in the night with an 8.40.

Daniel Bivol is next up on the mat for the Redhawks. Bivol glides down the mat before flipping into an impressive backflip. Bivol scores an 8.0, finishing in seventh.

North’s Alex Realmuto looks to set the tone for the Huskies on the floor. He comes down the mat and finishes his routine strong, earning him the top score for the Huskies. Glenbard East’s Nicholas Logalbo finishes with the top score in the floor exercise.

Over to the vault, where Nicholas Logalbo hits the runway for Glenbard East. He flips his way to a top-five score of 8.25. Logalbo is fired up after winning the floor exercise. Derek Nielsen from Glenbard South finishes second on the vault with an 8.35

Onto the horizontal bar, Naperville North’s Albert Rustandi scores well for the Huskies as he flips off the bar into an impressive landing to earn a 7.800, good for second place.

Stas Kalabayda delights the crowd

Huskie junior Stas Kalabayda soars high off the bar as he gains momentum, soaring through the air and grabbing the bar again before slowing to a stop and dropping down. Kalabayda scores an 8.50, taking home the top score in the event for the Huskies.

Naperville Central’s Sebastian Mitchell is on the parallel bars. Mitchell flips along the bars before sticking the landing with a backflip dismount to the mat. The Redhawk finishes with a 7.30, landing himself in sixth place.

Daniel Bivol goes to work on the bars as well, holding himself up and under control before executing the dismount to earn a 7.20.

Naperville North shows its depth

Naperville North’s Finn Coyle continues his strong night with another top-five finish. The Huskie flips his way to a 7.90, taking fourth in the event and third in the all-around.

Alex Realmuto holds himself up with a steady handstand before soaring into a perfect landing. Realmuto scores an 8.4, finishing second overall in the event. He also takes second in the all-around with a 45.10.

Stas Kalabayda once again impresses, earning another top finish. The parallel bars features his top score of the meet with a 9.20. Naperville North emerges as the frontrunner for the team championship.

Aiden Rex from Lake Park holds himself upside-down before landing the double backflip off the rings. The Lancer finishes with a 7.9 in the event and finishes in third in the rings and the all-around.

Central’s Sebastian Mitchell continues to impress on the still rings as the Redhawk does a kip into an L hold before flipping his way to the mat on the dismount. Mitchell takes a 7.60, the top score for the Redhawks, landing in the top five.

Stas Kalabayda continues to impress as he holds himself up vertically before finishing off his performance with a smooth landing. The Huskie takes home another first-place finish with a 9.1 in the event, winning all four events in which he competed.

Over to the pommel horse as Naperville Central’s Landon Lucero spins through his routine. The Redhawk calmly works through the handles before spinning for the dismount to secure a 7.0. He’s fired up after earning another top-three finish.

Albert Rustandi leads the Huskies to the conference title

Albert Rustandi looks to finish off strong, clearing the handles during his routine. The Huskie spins off the bars and sticks the landing for a 7.80. The senior wins the all-around and finishes in second on the horse behind Kalabayda, who earns an 8.70.

In the team totals, Naperville North secures the first-place finish with 144.6 points. Naperville Central finishes in second place with 123.4 points, while host Lake Park secures third with 121.7 points.