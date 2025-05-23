Naperville North boys lacrosse beats The Valley in the first round of the IHSA Sectionals

It’s time for post-season action as Naperville North boys lacrosse hosts The Valley. In their previous matchup, Naperville North was able to hold off The Valley in a 10-7 victory. The Huskies eliminated The Valley in last year’s playoffs as well. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North boys lacrosse jumps ahead by four against The Valley

Millar Camp attacks the defense from behind the goal but is unable to get off a shot towards the goal. After recovering the ball, North Senior Dylan Kaiman’s shot finds the back of the net for the opening goal of the game.

Almost halfway through the first quarter, Chris Veal pushes through the Husky defense as his shot bounces past the defense for the score to tie the game.

Evan Marschitz evades the defender with a spin move as his shot goes in between the goalie’s legs for the score! North retakes the lead 2-1 with six minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Joining in on the scoring, Camp gets past his defender as his shot goes through multiple defenders for the goal. At the end of one, North leads 3-1.

Showing off their ball movement, The Valley offense looks to get past the tough North defense. From long range, Jacob Cullen takes a shot towards the goal but is denied by senior goalie, Lincoln Malley.

Early in the second quarter, Leo Hobson gets the steal for The Valley. Camp applies the pressure on Desmond Stribley, resulting in a bad pass as Marschitz gets the steal as his shot finds the back of the net for his second goal of the game, as North extends the lead to 5-1.

The Valley gets a spark from Josh Cullen and Garreth Keller in the IHSA Boys Lacrosse Playoffs

Husky Drew West wins the face off against Stribley and is off to the races. West buries his shot into the lower left corner for his first career goal!

Providing a much-needed spark, Josh Cullen sends his shot from long range for the point. Going into the second half, The Valley trails 7-2.

Starting the second half with two goals, Jake Springer spins past two Valley defenders, Springer sneaks his shot past the goalie as North leads 10-2.

Moments later, Garreth Keller recovers the loose ball for the Valley and has nothing but green in front of him. Keller drills his shot past Malley for the score. The Valley needs more to remain within striking distance.

North cruises past the Valley and moves on to play Benet in the Sectional Quarterfinals

Keeping their foot on the gas, Logan Francouer gets past the defense as he jumps into the air, as his shot is too high for the goalie. North is pulling away with an 11-3 lead.

Later in the quarter, there is a scramble for possession after the face-off. The Valley gets possession, however, stepping in between the pass, Camp attacks the goal, scoring his fourth goal of the game as the Huskies slam the door, leading 12-3.

Naperville North gets the win against The Valley, 13-3. The Huskies will take on Benet Academy at Geneva next week.