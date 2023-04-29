Naperville North boys lacrosse runs away from The Valley

Naperville North boys lacrosse rides dominant first half to an easy home victory over its DVC opponent in The Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

As the sun sets behind the stands of Naperville North boys lacrosse, it is time for some lacrosse action with The Valley going up against the Huskies.

Naperville North off to a fast start

Jack Houck passes to Mattix Groves who waits and sends this ball to the net for the Huskies’ first goal of the game.

North gets on the board again, but this time from Luke Chionis as he fires the ball over the goalie’s head.

Houck with possession again as he runs over Kaniel Scott and scores yet another goal for the blue and orange.

More from Houck as he connects with Chionis who immediately fires it into the back of the net. North off to a great start leading 4-0.

The Valley gets on the board

The Valley is searching for answers and it finally gets one from Trent Selby who scores in front of the crease. They still trail by three going into the second quarter.

In the second, Houck passes to Lucas Marschitz who makes a move to get past his defender and whips it in for the goal.

Huskies continuing to click on offense as Mattix Groves fights through the defense, fakes a pass, then turns and fires it in. What a pretty play that was.

The Valley trying to keep fighting with Kale Bergante running towards the net and sends in the goal.

However, Lucas Marschitz answers right back as he gets in front of the crease and finds the net once again.

Marschitz passes to Luke Chionis who finds Mattix Groves who jumps in the air and bounces it in. North goes into halftime up 10-2.

Huskies pulling away

Starting the third quarter, Marschitz intercepts Trent Selby’s pass then he sprints down field going all the way to the net to fire in the sidearm goal. He is definitely eating in this one.

The Valley still fighting as Brock Culberson catches and scores in one motion. Impressive move from Culberson.

Jumping into the fourth quarter, Bennett Malley finds Griffin Fiore who sinks this goal to extend the Huskies lead to 14-3.

The Valley has a response with a goal of its own from Jack Owen.

But it was just too much North in this one as Jacob Sutphen’s shot is saved by Lincoln Malley in the waning seconds of the game and he lets him know about it. Huskies run away with a 14-4 win.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!