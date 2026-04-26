Naperville North boys lacrosse stays perfect in DVC play with win over Valley

It’s a breezy evening, and we’re at Metea Valley High School for a boys’ lacrosse DVC matchup, with The Valley hosting Naperville North. North has a record 2-0 in conference, while The Valley is still looking for its first DVC win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Just 45 seconds in, the orange and blue are on the move. Evan Marschitz is tucked behind the cage. He passes to Hayden Keyzers, Keyzers finishes the deed, and sends it through. North gets the first word, up 1-0.

Teams trade goals in the opening quarter

Just a few minutes later, North looks to add another tally. Evan Marschitz goes all in and sends a liner past Valley goalie Dylan Wuthenow. The Huskies make it two-nil.

The Valley responds later in the quarter. Mason Springer’s got wheels, and he finds the back of the net. Valley is down 2-1.

The Valley’s run of success continues. Alex Wohlfahrt is on the doorstep and sends it home. We are all tied at 2-2.

With under a minute in the first frame, North’s Evan Marschitz gets the defensive rebound off a dropped Valley pass attempt. He aims low with high hopes and gets his 2nd tally. North is up by one at the end of the first.

We head into the second frame, and it’s more of the same. North’s Jacob Springer is the man on the run, and he sneaks past the Valley’s Alex Meyers and Leo Hobson. Sometimes the only way out is through. Springer gets his first goal, and North is up by two.

Off a Valley dropped pass, Naperville North senior Logan Francoeur taps it in for an easy goal. With additional second-quarter goals from Micah Fiore and Millar Camp, North is still on top, 7-2.

The Valley gets the offense going

Under a minute in the first half, the Valley looks to strike again. Alex Wohlfahrt finds twine. The home team still trails 7-3 at the break.

Despite a first-quarter injury, North’s Evan Marschitz is back in the game, and he connects with Logan Francoeur, who perfects the bounce shot. Francoeur puts in his second goal of the game.

After eight scoreless minutes in the third quarter, the Valley trifecta of Max Allman, Jacob Morgan, and Chase Beck find life for the green and white. Beck puts it into the net. The Valley trails 8-4.

But wait…there’s more orange and blue. The tag-team of Evan Marschitz and Logan Francoeur has deja vu. Francoeur aims from distance and scores to earn the hat trick. The Huskies are up by 5 at the end of the third.

Now in the fourth quarter, The Valley is running out of time. Matt Merchant lobs it to Alex Wohlfahrt. Wohlfahrt gets lost in transition and is attacked by North’s Jack Krzyzanowski. The Valley’s Alex Meyers picks up the loose ball and finds Mason Springer open. Springer goes top shelf and rifles one past the North goalie, William Blakesley.

Naperville North stays perfect in the DVC

North’s Millar Camp passes to Logan Francoeur and sends him on his way to the cage. Francoeur swings it low, and he’s got his fourth goal of the game! North lands on top, 10-5.

The Huskies are undefeated in conference play, with a DVC record of 3-0 after topping The Valley.