Naperville North boys soccer breezes by Metea Valley in conference matchup

Naperville North boys soccer breezes by Meta Valley in tonight’s boys’ soccer action! Tonight’s matchup showcases the hosting Naperville North Huskies against the Metea Valley Mustangs. The Huskies look to defend home turf and keep their four-game winning streak alive with a home victory tonight. The Mustangs are eager to keep their winning ways alive after defeating Bolingbrook 1-0 with an upset road victory. Let’s jump in! This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Huskies easily make their way into Mustang territory as Carlos Cardona makes a deep pass to Josh Pedersen for the shot attempt, but it’s just off the mark as we remain scoreless under two minutes in.

Josh Pederson scores the first goal for North

North finds its way into Mustang territory again as Onkar Lidder passes it to Pedersen. This time, he can put it through the back of the net for the Huskies’ first goal of the game as they lead 1-0, with 26 minutes left in the first half.

Cam Brown makes his way into Metea territory again and attempts a shot; however, it’s saved by Nathan Mancilla.

The Mustangs make their way into Huskie territory as Josh Aguado crosses it to Ian Van Horn for the header attempt, but Jack Bouska comes up with the save as the Huskies hold a 1-0 lead at the half.

To start the second half, again the Huskies find themselves in Mustang territory and look to strike fast as Will Boniface connects with the back of the Mustang net for another Huskie goal as they lead 2-0 four minutes into the second half.

Naperville North boys soccer breezes to win, with Sam Hess’ penalty shot

Mustangs look to keep the Huskies out of the back of their net with some physical defense, but end up committing a penalty, sending Sam Hess for a penalty shot. Hess against Mancilla, and Hess takes the score, securing the Huskies’ third and final goal. Metea gets a goal late in the contest, but it’s Naperville North taking the cake 3-1.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!