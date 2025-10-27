Naperville North boys soccer clamps down on Waubonsie Valley to win regional title

The regional title for boys soccer is on between DVC opponents Waubonsie Valley and Naperville North. The Huskies enter after a dominating 5-0 win over Romeoville, while the Warriors enter off a thrilling upset 4-3 win over Bolingbrook. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Josh Pedersen looks to add to an early Naperville North lead

The Huskies are up 1-0 after a Josh Pedersen goal, and he looks to score again, taking his shot from midfield, but the shot goes wide right and just misses the net as it’s still a one-goal advantage.

Later in the half, North goes again as Pedersen is taking another shot at the net, but Sebastian Herrera makes a sliding save. The ball then bounces to Colin McMahon, who shoots the rebound, but Herrera rises up and tips the ball away. The game is still 1-0 at halftime.

The Warriors keep the Huskies from adding to the lead

In the second half, the Huskies are charging the other way. Sam Hess recovers and shoots a mid-range shot, but Herrera catches the ball for another save as the Warrior defense remains stiff.

A bit later, the Huskies go for a corner kick, as Dylan Healy sends it to a crowd of players in front of the net. The ball is redirected towards the net, but Thomas Ondrejcak deflects back behind the goal and out of bounds for another Waubonsie stop.

Trying to get going on offense, the Warriors get a free kick with Einer Amezola lining up to take the shot. His shot goes right into the wall of Husky defenders as the ball rolls down the other way to turn Waubonsie away empty-handed.

The Naperville North defense stands tall

The Warriors regroup and have another opportunity with Evan Wojtowich taking a deep shot from midfield, but the shot is too short and is headed away by North. The ball rolls back to midfield, and Waubonsie reclaims it for a rebound. Here’s Manny Uriostegui taking another midfield shot, it’s redirected off the head of another Husky but is corralled by Jack Bouska to keep the Warriors blanked.

With seconds left, it’s the last last chance for Waubonsie. Dumitru Busioc gets it near midfield and takes another long-range shot, which goes over Bouska’s head and off the post before rolling out of bounds as the Warriors can’t capitalize. Naperville North survives a late surge from Waubonsie Valley to claim a 1-0 regional championship victory over the Warriors. Next up for North is the sectional semifinals against Lockport.