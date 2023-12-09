Naperville North boys swimming opens the season with a win over Neuqua Valley

The boy’s swimming season is upon us, and with that, an early season DVC matchup features the Naperville North Huskies hosting the Neuqua Valley Wildcats. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

200-yard events get the night started

The meet starts with the 200-yard medley relay with three teams for each school. From the start, it was all Huskies, as the team of Aleen Xu, Mason Hoffman, Ethan Herscher, and Alvin Ng took first to get the night started.

In the 200-yard freestyle, it was a battle between Neuqua Valley’s Arun Kaura and Naperville North’s Jack Reif, but in the end, Kaura edges him out to pick up the victory.

For the sixth event of the night, the individual medley relay, Jack Langan from Neuqua Valley gets the early head start and doesn’t look back. He finishes in first with a time of 2:03.14.

Just before the intermission, the quick 50-yard freestyle race came down to the touch of the wall between Neuqua Valley and Naperville North as Mason Hoffman beat out Gabriel Wu by just .19 seconds.

Halfway into the 100-yard freestyle, it was Kaura once again who takes first place for the Wildcats with a time of 50.09 seconds.

As the races reached the later point of the night, the 200-yard freestyle relay saw the Huskie team in lane five, with Maksim Fedorovskiy, Hoffman, Herscher, Ng, who finished first, and their teammates, Xu, Reif, Trenton Polk, and Jacob Podkasik get third.

With just two races left, the 100-yard breaststroke was a battle. Hoffman and Braden Meurer were hearing it from their coaches as the two were stroke for stroke, but it was Hoffman theHuskie, who beat Meurer with a time of 1:00:08.

Naperville North swimming squeaks past Neuqua

For the night’s final event, the 400-yard freestyle, the teams put out their best swimmers to try and make a last-minute push for the victory. To no surprise, it was Naperville North picking up the first-place finish led by Reif, Ng. Herscher, and Joshua Leu.

The Huskies defeat the Wildcats 116-111 in a thrilling DVC matchup to start the season.

