Naperville North boys tennis sweeps doubles against Waubonsie Valley

Naperville North boys tennis travels to Waubonsie Valley as both teams close out the regular season of conference play. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Aiden Lam dominates in one singles

Starting off with one singles between Aarush Bhardwaj and Aiden Lam as Lam picks up a point early on.

A little bit later and it’s Aarush Bhardwaj’s turn to pick up a point off of a serve after Lam can’t return the ball.

The two go back and forth in this rally that eventually comes to end when Lam finds the open court. Lam wins his match in two sets, 6-1 and 6-0.

Hector Diaz continues to impress at two singles

Sticking with singles but now two singles between Alexander Maitland and Hector Diaz as Diaz starts off with an ace.

It was all Hector Diaz in this match as the freshman continues his strong season with a 6-1 and 6-2 victory.

Naperville North sweeps the doubles matches

Finishing off the action with one doubles between Revanth Kothapalli and Jackson Jiang taking on Nathan Lee and Dovy Jasinauskas with the Huskies starting on the front foot.

Serving now for the Warriors is Kothapalli who picks up an ace.

However, the Huskie duo proved to be to strong as Jasinauskas smashes the ball into the ground giving the duo the 6-2, 6-4 win.

Naperville North sweeps the doubles matches giving the Huskies a huge 4-3 win over Waubonsie Valley.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!