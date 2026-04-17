Naperville North boys tennis wins at home over Waubonsie

Pull out the racquets for another DVC boys tennis matchup as Naperville North hosts Waubonsie Valley. The Huskies are looking to get back on track after losing to Metea earlier this week, while the Warriors are fresh off a win at home against Neuqua Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Diaz gets singles victory

We start the day with the one singles matchup, featuring Hector Diaz for the Warriors and Ritvik Korapatti for the Huskies. Despite a great volley from both players, Diaz’s shot gets over for Korapatti to return. But his off-balance shot can’t stay in bounds and puts Diaz up early. In set two, both players trade low shot returns with Diaz digging for the save, but after Korapatti’s return, Diaz couldn’t get it over the net. In the end, it’s Diaz acing this matchup, with set victories of 6-0 and 6-2.

Waubonsie edges out North in one doubles

Now we move to the one-doubles matchup between Revanth Kothapalli and Ishan Suresh Kumar for Waubonsie, and Noah Eun and Aayush Puntambekar for North. The Huskies start the first set on the right foot, with Puntambekar dropping a shot in the middle of the court. In set two, it’s Revanth Kothapalli at mid-court with a put-back point. The Warriors ended set two with a punishing smash shot that couldn’t be returned. Waubonsie gets the two-set victory with scores of 6-1 and 6-2.

Yanson Lew gets a match win for the Huskies

Today’s two-singles matchup pairs Guatam Mani for the Warriors against Yanson Lew for the Huskies. Both Mani and Lew are locked into a chess match in the first set. But after dropping in the back court, Lew’s shot goes over the boundary line, putting Mani up early. Lew would answer on this serve that catches Mani off guard. Later in the set, the two trade returns until Mani’s backhander falls short of the net. Lew racks up another win for North in straight sets.

North rides two-doubles matchup for win

Two-doubles features Waubonsie’s Krish Dave and Hunter Cochoran, and North’s Joshie Eun and Kush Shah. The green and gold get off to a fast start, with Cochoran using a backhanded drop shot that gets past the Huskies. Shortly after, a nice front-court battle ensues, with Shah’s forehand shot sending the ball off Dave’s racquet before a move can be made. North goes on to win in straight sets, taking set one, 7-6 in a tiebreaker round, and Set two, 6-2. After an entertaining day of tennis, it’s North getting the overall victory, 5-2.

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