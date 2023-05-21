Naperville North boys tennis wins second consecutive sectional championship

Dovy Jasinauskas and Nathan Lee win the doubles championship and Naperville North boys tennis wins its second straight sectional title. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Welcome to Willowbrook for a boys’ sectional championship. The Naperville North Huskies are hoping to win its second consecutive sectional but will have to go through some other notable schools like Wheaton North, Wheaton South, and Glenbard East.

Finn Talbot wins Singles Third Place match

We start off in the singles third place match, where Naperville North’s Aarush Bhardwaj is going up against Glenbard East’s Finn Talbot. Bhardwaj gets a point here in the first.

Talbot now creeps toward the net and establishes himself in the front. He is able to find the angle and guides one down for a point. Talbot takes set one 6-1.

Into the second set now, where Talbot once again has a great performance. He gets the point here and wins the second set 6-2, en route to winning the third-place singles match.

Henry Ros wins Singles Championship

Over to the singles championship between Wheaton Souths Arian Lagarija and Wheaton Norths Henry Ros. They go back and forth before Lagarija slams it for a point.

Ros is able to take set one 6-1 and now in the second set, he is looking to close it out. He hits a strong serve and it’s too much to handle for Lagarija. Ros takes set two 6-0 and is crowned as the singles champion.

Fernandez and Bansal take Doubles Third Place match

Moving to the doubles third place match between Naperville North boys tennis and Wheaton South. Both squads go back and forth with one another before Huskie Luke Fernandez guides one past both Tiger players. North takes set one 6-3.

Zach Morton serves it over for Wheaton South in the second set. It eventually finds Caleb Watson who hits a strong shot for a point. The Tigers are trying to stay alive.

Fernandez is on the serve for North and he moves to his left to receive the hit from Wheaton South. He paints the lines, getting the point after hitting the back corner.

The Huskies looking to put some major pressure on the Tigers here. They do just that thanks to a good swing from Akash Bansal. North takes third place after winning the second set 6-2.

Jasinauskas and Lee win Doubles Championship to take home another sectional title

The final match of the day is the doubles championship between Naperville North and Wheaton North. The Huskies get off to a good start, thanks to a point from Dovy Jasinauskas.

Wheaton North serves well here and it forces a weaker hit from the Huskies. Falcon, David Hill is in front of the net to record the point for Wheaton North.

Naperville North’s Nathan Lee has been serving it well all day, and he has a good one here. He capitalizes on the soft touch from Wheaton North and gets the backhand point. North takes set one 6-3.

We’re in the second set and Jasinauskas is the man in front for the Huskies. He shows off the quick reflexes, guiding the ball down for a point. Naperville North is inching closer to becoming the doubles champion.

Jasinauskas looks comfortable on the court and is able to pick up a point here for the Huskies. North goes on to win the second set 6-3 and is the doubles champion at the Willowbrook sectional. That win from Jasinauskas and Lee is as the team beats Wheaton North by just one point. The Huskies take home the sectional championship for the second straight year and will be competing in next week’s state final.

