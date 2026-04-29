Naperville North boys volleyball secures sweep over Metea

DVC boys volleyball action continues as the Naperville North boys host Metea Valley. The Huskies enter looking for back-to-back conference wins after a thrilling two-set victory over crosstown rival, Naperville Central. The Mustangs look to get back into the win column after their loss against Neuqua Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

North powers through in set one

The Huskies look to get things going early as Alec Schwanebeck sets up Andrew Kain for the smash hit, which the Mustangs cannot keep in play. North continues to build off the momentum as Schwanebeck sets up Nathan Redmond, who powers through the Mustang frontline for the point. The Huskies are out in front, 6-2. Mustang Rudra Patel’s kill attempt gets blocked, but the Mustangs keep the play alive as Rushil Gandhi passes to Nivedh Mhahesh for the kill. The Mustangs trail 6-5. Nathan Redmond serves for North. Metea’s Rushil Gandhi assists Matteo Guillen as he spikes it over the net despite the North block for the point. Later in the set, the Huskies look to Brandon Williams. The Mustangs keep Williams’ shot in play as Matteo Guillen taps it over the net. The Huskies keep the play alive before going back to Williams for the kill. The Huskies lead 15-9. Metea senior Om Kota shows off his versatility with the ace. The Mustangs trail 20-13 as they look to go on a run. Mustang Rudra Patel goes for the kill; however, Nathan Redmond keeps the play alive as the Mustangs go to Varun Kalidindi, but the attempt is denied at the net by North’s Andrew Kain and Julian Racine. After a Mustang serve, Naperville North keeps its foot on the gas as Alec Schwanebeck assists Racine, who spikes it low for the point. The Huskies go on to secure the first-set win, 25-15.

The Huskies take a two-set victory

Naperville North starts the second set with the serve, as Schwanebeck gets the Huskies on the board with the ace. Early on, Metea Valley looks to build momentum as Mustangs Rudra Patel and Varun Kalidindi meet North’s Williams at the net for the block. Three straight black and gold points as Metea leads 3-1. Moments later, North goes back to Brandon Williams for the kill through the Metea block attempt. After an early lead, the Mustangs find themselves trailing by four. Mustang Om Kota taps his shot into the corner for the point. The Mustangs trail 11-8. North continues to stay aggressive as Julian Racine jumps up for the kill. Rushil Gandhi serves for the Mustangs. Kalidindi and Patel get the block for the Mustangs as Gandhi keeps the play alive. Mustang Kalidindi avoids the Husky block for the point. North leads 13-11. Both sides continue to go back and forth on the scoreboard as Nathan Redmond gets the kill to keep the Huskies in front, 17-15. Late in the set, the Mustangs need a spark. The Metea front line gets the block, but the Huskies send it back. Om Kota delivers a big shot for the Mustangs with the kill, keeping the Mustangs within striking distance. Metea’s Rushil Gandhi dives to the floor to keep the play alive as he gets up fast to send it over the net. Metea looks to Om Kota, but he can’t keep his shot in bounds for the Mustangs. North moves one point closer. It’s match point as the Huskies look to secure the two-set victory. Alec Schwanebeck assists Brandon Williams for the game-winning kill. Naperville North gets the two-set victory over Metea Valley: 25-15, 25-22.

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