Naperville North boys volleyball takes a two-set thriller over Central

The volleyballs are out for a crosstown classic, boys volleyball edition. Naperville Central comes in off a loss to Neuqua Valley and now has its eyes set on Naperville North. The Huskies and new head coach Will Brewer are looking to snap a four-match skid. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Lucas Hayes brings out his deck of cards because he draws the ace for Central.

From the ace to the kill, Hayes gets it done both ways, and the Hawks take a 9-8 lead in the early going.

Redhawks and Huskies trade points

Slow start for the Huskies, but they begin to climb as they call up Drew Kain. He gets the assist from Adam Hartung and spikes it in the defender’s face for a point.

Neither team will give up an inch as Bryson McGrath gets a good kill for Central, and this set is tied at 15.

The Huskies take a 17-16 lead, but they want to double the advantage. Noah Redmond answers the call with a kill.

The points keep coming around as Kain sends a missile the other direction for the point.

It’s a high-scoring first set, so come the Central side, Teddy Bramlett tallies up a kill, and we’re tied at 25.

Huskies put an end to the high-scoring first set

Set point coming up with the Huskies leading 27-26. Hartung’s block party seals the deal for a 28-26 set one win for the Huskies.

Hartung continues to do damage as he sneaks one over the net to start the second set.

As for the Hawks, Hayes catches the defense napping and orders up another ace.

Time for the Huskies to pull a bag of tricks. After the Redhawks send it back, the blue and orange dig it around until Nate Redmond makes a favorable dig, and it gets down for the point. We’re squared at 11.

The Redhawks pick up the pace on the defensive side with a Doug Fenton block.

You want another block? Noah Latakas has you covered. It’s Naperville 20-16 Central.

Naperville North storms to lock up the win

However, the Huskies get a comeback jump-started when Steven Robbins jumps over the middle for a kill.

21-21 with the Huskies staying aggressive thanks to a Brandon Williams kill as they grab the lead.

Match point on the rise for the Huskies, and it’s Williams once again who draws game, set, match. Naperville North ends the second set on a 9-3 run to beat Naperville Central in straight sets 28-26 and 25-23.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!