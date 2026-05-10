Naperville North boys volleyball tops Neuqua to stay perfect in the DVC

It’s time for boys volleyball action with the Naperville North Huskies hosting the traveling Neuqua Valley Wildcats. Both teams enter this evening’s contest coming off losses in non-conference play but seek to remain perfect in conference, with both holding 3-0 records in the DVC. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua Valley jumps out to first set advantage

It’s a back-and-forth battle until Neuqua frontline secures back-to-back scores from Jimmy O’Neal and Liam Mitchell, to give the Wildcats an early 7-4 lead in the first set.

Neuqua’s offense continues to stay strong as Mitchell powers through the Huskie frontline for the point to extend the Neuqua lead.

The North offense looks to come to life. Drew Kain comes up with a kill to spark some energy for the Huskies.

Kain’s kill is with the Huskies needed as Brandon Williams follows with a spike of his own; however, North still trails 13-10 midway through the first set.

Kain keeps the scoring going as he secures another kill for the Huskies, sparking a run for the home team.

A part of that scoring run includes points from Nathan Redmond and Adam Hartung as North cuts the lead to 22-20.

The Huskies go on a late run to steal set one

However, Neuqua remains composed as Mitchell secures a kill to stop the momentum briefly and take a 24-23 lead.

North completes the comeback as the frontline remains strong for the final points of set one, as North digs deep for a 29-27 set one victory.

North’s Brandon Williams picks up where he left off in the first set, securing back-to-back kills, setting the tone for the Huskies in the second set.

However, Neuqua responds later in the set as Shrikar Sunil also picks up back-to-back kills to give his team some momentum.

Neuqua keeps the offense alive as the Wildcats call on Mitchell for another kill to even the score at seven.

The Huskies pull away to win in two sets

North responds quickly as Redmond answers with a monster kill to help the Huskies pull back into the lead midway through the set.

Redmond continues to shine for the home team with a kill and an ace as the Huskies begin to run away with the second set.

Last chance for Neuqua on the serve, but it’s too strong, and the attempt lands out of bounds. The Huskies take the second set 25-18. Naperville North sweeps Neuqua in straight sets to remain undefeated in the DVC, taking the edge in the race for the conference title.