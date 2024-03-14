Naperville North boys water polo cruises past Neuqua to open DVC play

We got Tuesday night boys water polo as Naperville North hosts Neuqua Valley for the first DVC clash of the season. The Huskies look to bounce back after a 10-7 loss to New Trier. while the Wildcats dropped their season opener 13-12 to Barrington. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North leads Neuqua Valley 4-1 after the first

The Huskies look to strike first and Jack Reif goes backhand but Neuqua goalie Ansh Vasudevan makes the save.

Huskie goalie Caleb Uson throws one deep to Reif and he takes it himself, beating out the goalie for the score.

In the next play, the Huskies show off their passing game as Reif looks to make the final. He gets it to Brett Grady who fires one past the goalie to give North a two-goal lead.

Neuqua is now down 4-0, but Gino Valente changes that. The Wildcat quickly lets it fly, and they trail 4-1, after one.

Mason Hofmann decides to take this one himself and rips this shot into the back of the net. The Huskies go up 5-1 early in the second quarter.

Naperville North’s offense stays hot as Reif blasts it past the goalie and the Huskies now have a commanding seven-goal lead. (North up 8-1 over Neuqua)

The Huskies lead by five closing out the second quarter. Hofmann adds to that giving them a 10-4 lead going into the half.

Wildcats fight back but Huskie Jack Reif is making it hard

The Wildcats look to turn this game around. Declan Puacz shoots but it gets saved. However, Milan O’Connor beats out his man for the rebound and smashes it into the net. Neuqua trails by six.

The Wildcats try to keep this momentum going, however, Reif steals the ball away from Alex Melone and is free on goal. He buries it to score his seventh goal of the night and The Jr. Huskie kids loved that goal as they chant “M-V-P M-V-P.”

Neuqua Valley tries to keep this close as Joe Marrero gets the nice bounce to score. The Cats still trail by seven as we go into the fourth quarter.

Naperville North pulls away from Neuqua to win the DVC opener

Penalty shot for Neuqua Valley as Puacz preps to take it. He throws but Huskie’s goalie Caleb Uson gets an arm to it to keep it out.

Brendon Wickert adds a goal here as the Huskies close this game out with a 19-8 victory against Neuqua Valley.