Naperville North boys water polo get win on Senior Night

It’s Senior Night at Naperville North for boys water polo. The Huskies are going for a win in their final game at home following their loss to Waubonsie Valley. The visiting Neuqua Valley Wildcats will try to play spoiler tonight, following their loss to the Warriors last week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Back-and-forth start to the game

The Huskies get the goal scoring started with Lazar Tokalich going bar down for the point. Seniors Caden Tsao and John Riordan notch two more goals to extend North’s lead to 3-0.

Neuqua responds with back-to-back goals from Patrick Wu. The first quarter ends with the orange and white up by one.

Husky Landon Fennema and Wildcat Colin Mulligan seemingly go pound for pound offensively in the second quarter, with both players recording hat-tricks.

The Wildcats claw their way back, but face a 2-goal deficit at the end of the second.

Naperville North wins on Senior Night

With five minutes left in the third quarter, Ethan Shen finds Tsao in front of the net for the senior’s second goal of the game. After five straight goals from Naperville North, Neuqua Valley regroups behind two more goals from Mulligan. However, they trail by six heading into the final frame.

With over six minutes to go, senior John Riordan is doubled on defense, but finds a window and throws it home for his second goal of the game.

Nearly five minutes later, it’s senior Carter Seiple who wants in on the action. He receives a pass from Riordan and sends a shot high for the score. The Huskies run away with this one by a score of 19-9.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.