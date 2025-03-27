Naperville North boys water polo sails to 16-4 win over Naperville Central

We have a crosstown matchup in boys water polo between host Naperville North and Naperville Central. The Huskies have picked right back up from their third place finish at state last season. They’ve started the year 6-1, with their lone loss coming to New Trier. Meanwhile, Naperville Central is 4-4 and hopes to get over .500 after their recent win against Parkway West, 12-3. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North boys water polo starts hot on both sides of the pool

The Huskies jump out to an early 3-0 lead thanks to Mason Hofman, who tries to find Jack Reif, but the ball is kicked back out. Hoffman throws a beautiful overhead shot over the Redhawk goalie.

Central now sets up the attack, and they have a good look in front of the net, but Huskie Goalie Caleb Uson says no! His big save keeps the Redhawks scoreless in the first.

Hofman would once again score to give them a 4-1 lead early in the first quarter!

North is now up 4-1, as they work it towards the right wing before finding Reif in the middle. The Naval Academy commit scores off the assist from Sam Rees, and North’s lead extends to four.

The Redhawks take advantage of the penalty shot as James Berhend fires one to the top left corner for the score. Central still trails 5-2.

Jack Reif stops a goal with his head before Central scores before the half

The Redhawks keep on fighting, but the Huskie defense is denying a lot of their chances. Reif uses his head to block the Redhawk shot on goal! North leads 8-2.

The Redhawks need some life before the half, and they get it from a goal that’s literally punched in by AJ Landorf. Cullen Potter finds Landorf, who swats the ball in with a punch to make it 8-3 at the half.

In the second, the Huskies continue their dominance as Jacob Podkasik gets the rock and fights through four Redhawks before scoring his first goal of the night. Huskies lead 10-3.

The Huskies are off to the races as Hofman fakes out the goalie and scores to make it 11-3 North.

It’s more of the same from Hofman. He makes gets control, pump fakes, and scores another goal for North! The Johns Hopkins commit scores nine on the night, as this one makes it 13-4 in favor of North.

Now into the fourth, the Redhawks get their first goal of the second half. Skly works his way in from the left corner and floats it over the goalie! North still leads by 10.

Naperville North boys water polo defeats Naperville Central 16-4

A late penalty shot from Huskie Jack Boudeman is the final score of the night as this one was all Naperville North. The Huskies defeat the rival Redhawks 16-4 and improve to 7-1 on the season!