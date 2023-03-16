Naperville North boys water polo starts 2023 season strong with win over Neuqua Valley

One year after emerging as the surprise team in the State and winning a sectional championship for the first time since 2014, Naperville North boys water polo hits the road to begin DVC competition. The Huskies face off with the the Neuqua Valley Wildcats. Both teams are off to a 1-0 start to the season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Huskies pick up where they left off

After a quiet opening minute, Naperville North boys water polo is on the attack as Adrian Lam tosses a pass to star sophomore Mason Hofmann who puts in the goal to put the Huskies up 1-0.

Not long after the Hofmann goal, Neuqua gets called for a penalty, allowing Brett Grady to find Jack Boudman for the goal. 2-0 Naperville North in front.

The Wildcats get a little run going later in the quarter as Chris Contrill powers a long range shot through the defense and into the net. Neuqua now trails 3-2.

The Huskies have a response, Hofmann tosses to his fellow sophomore standout Jack Reif who fires one past Ansh Vasudevan for the 4-2 advantage.

Near the end of the opening quarter, Adrian Lam gets the ball behind the defense and then turns on the spin cycle. Two goals in the game for the senior captain.

Opening up the second quarter and the Huskies keep the pressure on. Mason Hofmann with a great one-timer to Brett Grady who fires home the goal. Huskies clicking well on offense up 7-2.

Neuqua Valley looks to keep pace

The Wildcats clawing back into the game. They move the ball around as Austin Olson finds Brian Dillon for the goal to get withing four.

Neuqua trying to get back to back goals, but Caleb Uson makes a couple stops at close range to keep the Cats out of the net.

But near the end of the half, the blue and gold will not be denied as Austin Olson scores one of his three goals to get his team down to a 9-5 deficit.

Time winding down in the second quarter, Brian Dillon with a shot off the post. Nice job by Geno Valente to stick with it and put the rebound into the net.

Naperville North pulls away in the second half

Early in the second half, Neuqua trying to stay within reach. Alex Melone gets the shot off just in time and gets the goal to go.

The Huskie offense is just relentless and fast as Jack Reif gets down the pool and slides to the middle for his fourth goal of the night. Huskies lead 14-9.

Early in the fourth quarter, Jacob Podasik gets the pass and finds the back of the net for a 16-9 lead.

Too much Naperville North firepower in this one as Mason Hofmann leads all scorers with seven goals. The Huskies pull away winning 18-9 to start the DVC schedule.

