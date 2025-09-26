Naperville North captures first boys golf DVC championship since 2012

Let’s tee off at Blackberry Oaks for the boys golf DVC tournament featuring all six teams, including defending champs Neuqua Valley. However, Naperville Central, North, and Waubonsie Valley all have something to say after each team went 4-1 in the DVC regular season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua’s Daniel Zhang gets things started on the second hole by getting out of the bunker and into putting position for a birdie. Zhang lines up for the birdie and hits it to win the par-five battle. Zhang racks up an impressive six birdies overall.

Over to hole six featuring Naperville North’s Trevor Schmidt, who sends his second shot deep onto the green but takes the par to stay even.

Zach Boyton from Naperville Central is eying a birdie with a promising putt until it slows up too early, so Boyton settles for par.

Same hole but a new golfer in Waubonsie’s Adam Torreon, as he hits the par and pencils in a strong 75, the lowest score for the Warriors.

The bird is the word on hole 7

Back to Schmidt on the seventh who wants more than a par, he wants a birdie, and he gets it. Schmidt and freshman teammate Will Provenzano both shoot a 72, the lowest scores for the Huskies.

The birdie theme continues as Warrior Arnav Nada hops in on the one under party on the seventh green.

Staying on hole seven with Lincoln Schultz from North, who places his chip in a great putting position and delivers the par for the Huskies.

Henry Haumesser jumps in the 70 column

More birdies on display with Henry Haumesser from Naperville North, and he celebrates with the thumbs up.

We follow Haumesser to the 12th green. He tries out for another birdie, but the putt misses the cup, but Haumesser rallies for par.

Shifting to Central’s Graeme Cavanagh, whose tee shot is clear for takeoff and lands on his favorite site onto the green. It’s far from the cup, but Cavanagh takes a par on the par three.

Here comes another par from Colin Mills, who gets it to go for Naperville North.

Over to another par three with Drew Allen rips his tee shot to the good spot of the 15th green. Allen caps it off with a par.

Back to Zhang, as he continues his strong day by paring the hole and shooting the lowest round overall with a 67.

Metea Valley makes some noise on hole 15, starting with Alex Reed. He unleashes a bullet to the landing zone and finishes it off with a par and shoots an 82 for the Mustangs.

Kaiden Shah with a good recovery on the 15th green

Kaiden Shah’s first shot may be off the course, but the Metea sophomore does enough with this swing to get him back on track. That was pivotal because on the next stroke, Shah secures the par. That’s one way to recover after a rough shot.

Cavanagh and Boyton lead the charge for Naperville Central as both lock up a round of 79 after Cavanagh sinks the par. Tyler Sweda leads the Redhawks on the day with a 77.

Naperville North boys golf claims first DVC title since 2012

Mills follows up and ends his day with a par and a round of 73. That’s good news for Naperville North as the Huskies clinch their first boys golf DVC title since 2012 after a team round of 292. North finishes ahead of Neuqua and Waubonsie Valley. Aiden Xie and Zach Zafar also finish in the top seven for the Huskies with a 76. Adam Torreon shoots a 75 while Aanish Kamdar and Avi Khanduja score matching 77’s as all three finish in the top 10 for the Warriors. Drew Allen and Connor Rodebaugh each tally a 79 for Neuqua. Graham Olson is the top DeKalb golfer with an 80.

