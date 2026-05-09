Naperville North cruises to another badminton sectional

IHSA Badminton sectionals are in full force, with Naperville North being one of the sectional sites, which also features a round of birdie ball. Five other schools are in attendance, so let’s get our tickets punched for the state series. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Kelly Hu from Naperville North gets things started in the semifinals against Willowbrook’s Maisie Thompson. The two players are in rally mode, with Hu and Thompson displaying great sendbacks until Thompson runs out of gas on the last one, giving the point to Hu.

More rallies between the two as Thompson makes a nice save, but Hu taps it just over the net and down for the point in her favor. Hu shows no love as she takes the semifinal over Thompson and moves on to the final round.

Huskies sweep their way to the championship rounds

The next semi for singles is Naperville North freshman Erica Lin taking it over York’s Maryn Banta. Lin wins to set up an all-North final, but due to a business incubator presentation the same evening for Kelly Hu, Lin wins the sectional for singles by forfeit. However, both are going to state. Banta defeats Thompson to win the third-place medal.

The doubles portion features sophomore Michelle Wang and freshman Ruby Li from Naperville North facing Emily White and Zarria Carter from York. White and Carter get off to a strong start as the duo gets a point with a net front presence.

The Huskie duo regroups with Wang getting a feisty send back to land in her favor. Wang and Li take control of this match, and this time it’s Li with an aggressive send-back that helps them move on to the finals.

Naperville North takes home another badminton sectional title

The other doubles semifinal features North senior Rocky Ruparel and freshman Paige Xu against York’s Emily Butterly and Abby Saltiel. Ruparel and Xu take turns on the sendbacks, so Ruparel caps it off by splitting Butterly and Saltiel for the point. Ruparel and Xu are winners, but Ruparel also had a presentation that night for her business incubator class, so Michelle Wang and Ruby Li are sectional champions for doubles, and Naperville North secures another badminton sectional title. Up next is State at DeKalb.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.