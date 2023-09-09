Naperville North football hits last-second field goal to win a thriller over Bolingbrook

Naperville North football traveled to face the undefeated Bolingbrook Raiders. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Huskies use a strong first half to go up 12 at the break

The action starts with a Cole Arl 75-yard touchdown run to break things open, It’s a great way to start the game for the orange and blue.

Sophomore quarterback Jonas Willimas got things going for the Raiders with this short pass to running back Darnell Stephens, who makes a couple of defenders miss.

To cap off the drive, Williams finds his go-to receiver, Kyan Berry Johnson on this nine-yard slant to even the score at seven early in the first quarter.

On the ensuing drive, Huskie quarterback Jacob Bell converted this third and long by finding receiver Ian MacConnachie for a first down.

Exchanging touchdowns, Bell finds his number-one receiver Luke Williams for a 26-yard touchdown to go up 14-7.

Bolingbrook now trying to move the ball and here we have a sequence of two sacks in three plays from the Huskie defense. The Raiders turn it over on downs from the pressure caused by Lawson Grier.

The Huskies gave the ball right back only for Williams to cough it up allowing for Bell and the Huskie offense to take over.

Arl takes the ball following the fumble, carrying it down to Bolingbrook’s six for a 35-yard rush.

A couple plays later Arl takes in a two-yard rush up the middle giving the Huskies a 21-7 lead.

After turnovers from both teams, the Raiders march down the field as Williams and Thomas connect for a touchdown and bring the Raiders within one score. They would go on to miss the extra point though.

At the end of the first half Saul Malacara hits a 33-yard field for Bolingbrook, but Naperville North leads 28-16.

Bolingbrook charges back and takes the lead

Out of halftime, Williams led the offense in five plays, finding Thomas for his second TD of the game.

A Huskies fumble on the kickoff gave the Raiders the ball back, and Williams found Berry Johnson for his second of the game. Berry Johnson then made this miraculous two-point conversation play as the Raiders scored 15 unanswered, and now lead 31-28.

Naperville North football and Bolingbrook exchange scores

With over 200 total all-purpose yards, Arl took this screen pass 64 yards to silence the Bolingbrook crowd and retake the lead 34-31. Some great running from Arl, as he puts one defender on skates. The extra point was blocked by Bolingbrook, keeping the score close.

A shocking onside kick by Leo Taylor here gives the ball right back to the Huskies in plus-side territory.

North would miss a field goal attempt, but their defense comes up big again, forcing another Williams fumble on this play.

The turnover led to Cole Arl’s fourth touchdown of the game, but Jonas Williams and the Raiders responded quickly with this Adrian Jones touchdown making it a 41-38 game.

As time now started to be a factor, the Raiders needed to find an answer after a forty-yard Lonzo Duckworth touchdown to put the Huskies up 48-41. With 44 seconds left to play, Williams throws his sixth touchdown of the game as the score stands 47-48.

Head coach Titcus Pettigrew sends his offense back on the field to attempt the two-point conversation, which is a successful catch by Berry Johnson, putting the Raiders up 49-48.

Duewel stays cool to seal the win

Bell calmly leads the Huskies down the field with the help of Arl, who has two big runs to set up the game-winning field goal from Tyler Duewel.

From 22 yards away, Duewel nails the winning kick and Naperville North comes into Bolingbrook winning a thrilling game by the final score of 51-49. North returns to action next week at home against Neuqua Valley.

