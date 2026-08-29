Naperville North football snags overtime thriller over Libertyville

The Naperville North football home opener is a special one in 2026. It’s Senior Night on the north side of town, along with Memorial Night and the Teacher Appreciation cookout. Looking to spoil the party is the Libertyville Wildcats, who enter with a sour taste in their mouths after a 14-point defeat at the hands of the Geneva Vikings in week one. The game would be decided in overtime, with the Huskies emerging victorious after scoring first and ending the contest with a goal-line stop for a 21-14 win! This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The home team Huskies are just as hungry as they too look to kick themselves back into gear after a 45-13 loss to New Trier.

A slow start for both teams keeps the score unbothered for almost the first nine minutes of the opening quarter.

The Huskies control the opening half

That is until Huskie quarterback Senior Dante Colasante finds Shawn Kyereh all by himself down the left sideline. The 54-yard pitch and catch gives North the 7-0 advantage going into the second.

Early in the quarter, the Wildcats push the ball into enemy territory and look to chisel into their deficit with a field goal. The 46-yard attempt from Jack Zaban falls short and wide left of the uprights. North looks to strike with momentum on their side.

On their ensuing drive, Colasante takes a three-step drop and rings a pass over the middle of the field, hitting wideout Jake Anderson in stride, who does the rest, running past the Libertyville defense for 6. The Huskies control a 14-to-nothing lead with just under four and a half to play in the half.

Yarc and Williams get the Wildcats back in the game

North can taste a first-half shutout until Libertyville QB Jackson Yarc serves up a pass that is gobbled up by Texas tight end commit Brock Williams. The Wildcats break the seal with just 18 ticks to go before intermission.

A top-five-ranked player in the state, Yarc continues to wreak havoc on the Huskie secondary. With just over seven minutes to go in the third, Williams shows that two North defenders aren’t enough to stop him from reeling in this 31-yard grab.

Two plays later, Yarc steps up in the pocket and sees open turf in front of him. He makes his move upfield and tosses himself over the goal line to tie the game at 14.

Another Naperville North overtime contest

Both the Huskie and Wildcat defenses dig in their heels in the final frame of regulation. Although both teams find themselves in plus territory throughout the fourth, neither offense is able to cash in with points, sending this contest to overtime!

Libertyville wins the toss and elects to let Naperville North start on offense, putting the pressure on the Huskies to score.

After a 2025 season filled with heart-pounding wins, North Head Coach Sean Drendel knows what to draw up in the biggest moments.

Colasante to Zitko for the lead

On the very first play, Colasante play-actions, loads up, and fires a strike to senior Jack Zitko, who skies for the go-ahead touchdown!

North goes in front 21-14, looking to prevent a Libertyville touchdown to clinch their first victory of the year.

The Cats do not look shaken on the first play. Yarc connects with his receiver Lukas Melton for an 8-yard gain. The Cats are knocking on the Huskie’s door. After two straight goal line stands, this Friday night bout comes down to the final play. With the trenches tightening, the snap is high and gets away from Yarc. Huskie fourth-year Brady Marino caps off Senior Night with the recovery, putting the game on ice and securing a 21-14 Naperville North win over the Wildcats.

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